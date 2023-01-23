Magellan Jets Launches Aircraft Sales & Management Division, Opens Private Terminal At Hanscom Field

Expands Award-Winning Client-First Platform to Encompass Acquisition and Management, Providing More Aviation Solutions Under One Roof

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of development and in direct response to customers' growing needs, Magellan Jets is launching a new Aircraft Sales & Management division dedicated to assisting prospective and current aircraft owners with the purchase, management, and optimization of their assets. To kick-start these initiatives and further elevate guests' experience with in-person support, Magellan has opened their first private jet terminal at one of the busiest private airports in the nation, Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts—Magellan's home-base airport and their largest market.

Hebert:"Our customers require more usage, control, and consistency, and we're pleased to add value to their portfolio."

When combined with Magellan's existing platform, these new initiatives complete the aircraft owner's entire aviation portfolio—making aircraft acquisition, management services, guaranteed charter revenue, supplemental lift, and on-premises airport facilities all conveniently available under one provider. By adding these services, Magellan aims to bring owners the higher level of convenience, dependability, transparency, and expert guidance they've been asking for—all with the industry-leading commitment to service & safety and personalized touch Magellan is renowned for.

"Through our suite of On-Demand Charter, Membership, and Jet Card ownership options, we've always tailored our offerings to meet the full range of our clients' private aviation needs," said Magellan Jets CEO and founder Joshua Hebert. "For those customers whose needs have evolved to require more usage, control, and consistency, we're pleased to continue to add value to their portfolio with our Aircraft Sales & Management services—and we're thrilled to open our first private terminal right in our back yard in Bedford, where we'll be able to showcase the Magellan Jets difference on the ground as well as in the air."

Magellan's founders are excited to open their first private terminal in a location servicing the Greater Boston community that has meant so much to them. At the terminal, Magellan's guests will enjoy a space that is all their own—a facility unique to Hanscom Field in its ability to cater specifically to the needs of private travelers and make them feel completely at home. Customers will pull into designated VIP parking and be met by staff members who know them by name. A private lounge awaits, where they can relax and enjoy top-shelf spirits & refreshments before or after flights. They'll have exclusive access to a state-of-the-art executive conference room complete with WiFi and telecommunications systems should the need to do business arise. The facility will also serve as a base for Magellan's Aircraft Sales & Management Division, hosting potential aircraft owners and showcasing jets.

Magellan will work with customers on the acquisition of aircraft, as well as provide full-service management in conjunction with a select number of top-tier Magellan Jets Preferred Network (MJPN) partners that will provide infrastructure, support, and resources for Part 91/135 certificate management. In keeping with its core values, the company will continue to support aircraft owners beyond the point of sale with services that will help them optimize their asset, improve their bottom line, and elevate their entire aviation experience.

"As a trusted partner sitting on the same side of the table as the customer, Magellan will guide prospective owners through the complex purchasing process, then work with them—or with those who already own aircraft—to craft a personalized management plan," said Magellan Jets President and founder Anthony Tivnan. "Because of our existing platform of charter and program solutions, we can guarantee aircraft owners charter revenue income to help offset their ownership cost. Owners will also have access to Magellan's full product portfolio for any supplemental flight needs, providing them with a limitless number of resources at their disposal."

Those who manage their aircraft through Magellan will be able to view the complete financial performance of their jet, with real-time visibility of charter scheduling & revenue as well as transparent access to the full breakdown of any maintenance events, crew expenses, or other costs associated with operation and ownership. Owners will also enjoy access to Magellan's global network of jets of all types and sizes should their mission call for different aircraft or should they require supplemental lift throughout the course of their ownership.

To learn more about Magellan's Sales & Management Division, visit magellanjets.com/aircraft-sales-and-management.

For all inquiries about Magellan's Sales & Management Division please email: aircraft-management@magellanjets.com

About Magellan Jets

Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation solutions provider built on a commitment to three core values: Lead With Safety, Care Deeply, and Create Amazing. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets' innovative model offers Jet Card Ownership, Membership, and On-Demand Charter services designed to provide the freedom and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand. Magellan and its FAA-certificated Flight Support Department ensure every detail is tailored to exceed guests' expectations. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft in the world to let travelers experience private aviation the way it is meant to be—purely private.

