ALTO ADIGE WINES OF THE ITALIAN ALPS SEEK NEW HEIGHTS IN THE US MARKET

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alto Adige Wine Consortium is pleased to announce a new phase of their trade and media programming in the United States, as well as the appointment of Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company, as their Agency of Record. After 15 years of promotional activities in the US, the Alto Adige Wines 2023 campaign aims to dig deeper roots for the region among key audiences.

Wines of Alto Adige (PRNewswire)

Located in the northeastern corner of Italy, Alto Adige, also known by its German moniker, Südtirol, is geographically small, but its spectrum of varieties and vineyards is vast. The stunning region is a land of diversities that work in harmony. Here, producers merge rich traditions and classic styles with progressive thinking and initiatives to create the highest quality wines that showcase site and varietal specificity. With both Alpine and Mediterranean influences, Alto Adige's wines and culture are truly singular, unlike any other wine region.

The new US media and trade campaign will raise awareness, deepen understanding, build advocacy, and continue to elevate the region's standing. Programming will showcase all wineries imported into the country, from small family-owned operations to large cooperatives, to illustrate the layers of the region.

Activities will focus heavily on trade, on- and off-premise, beginning with the recruitment of three sommelier ambassadors who will lead and engage their peers on Alto Adige Wines. Details on the ambassador program and how to apply can be found here. Partnerships, media outreach, virtual events, and trips to the region will complete the activations.

"With a strong foundation in the US, our 2023 mission is to spread and strengthen Alto Adige's roots, and immerse our target audiences in the region," shares Eduard Bernhart, Director of the Alto Adige Wine Consortium. "The campaign includes meaningful and educational experiences that go beyond the facts and figures to tell the stories—the who, what and why—of the region."

For more information on the US campaign, please contact AltoAdigeWines@Teuwen.com.

AGENCY CONTACTS

Beth Cotenoff I Marisa Jetter

beth@teuwen.com I marisa@teuwen.com

ABOUT ALTO ADIGE WINE CONSORTIUM

The Alto Adige Wine Consortium was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

ABOUT TEUWEN

Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company, is an award-winning food, wine and spirits public relations and marketing agency with insight and influence. A collaborative and creative team, authentic industry connections, and personalized approach to each client produces strategic, integrated programs across multiple touchpoints, with powerful results.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alto Adige Wines