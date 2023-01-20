Sterling Consolidated Posts 51% Sales Growth through September 2022

NEPTUNE, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTC: STCC), a supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace, reported its results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022.

Key Highlights for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022:

Sterling Consolidated Posts 51% Sales Growth

Sales for the 9 months ended came in at $11,498,796 , up 51% from 2021

3 rd quarter sales were $4,728,018 , up 79% from 2021

9-month net income came in at $100,837

Darren DeRosa, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Consolidated, commented, "Our results in the third quarter demonstrate that we were able to overcome the challenges from the global supply chain issues. For the 9 months, we achieved increased sales while being challenged to meet demand. This achievement is due to the efforts of the entire organization. We have the strongest workforce in our company's history."

About Sterling Consolidated Corp.

Currently serving more than 3,000 customers, Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply Inc., has been a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for more than 50 years.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.



























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues























O-rings and rubber product sales

$ 4,370,823



2,508,935

$ 10,880,506



7,269,029 Freight services



357,195



132,041



618,290



370,186 Total revenues



4,728,018

$ 2,640,976



11,498,796



7,639,215



















































Cost of sales























Cost of goods



3,768,974



1,670,126



8,838,253



5,199,353 Cost of services



335,767



163,088



668,119



460,913 Total cost of sales



4,104,741



1,833,214



9,506,372



5,660,266



























Gross profit



623,277



807,762



1,992,424



1,978,949



























Operating expenses























Sales and marketing



86,452



43,858



250,863



205,898 General and administrative



627,142



535,887



1,543,523



1,297,051 Total operating expenses



713,594



579,745



1,794,386



1,502,949



























Operating (loss) income



(90,317)



228,017



198,038



476,000



























Other income (expense)























Other



10,228



7,502



16,150



13,464 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness



—



—



—



326,100 Interest expense



(11,161)



(21,706)



(83,698)



(95,776) Gain on sale of real estate



—



—



—



225,330 Total other income (expense)



(933)



(14,204)



(67,548)



469,118



























Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes



(91,250)



213,813



130,490



945,118



























Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



(19,279)



(17,693)



29,653



95,765



















































Net income (loss)

$ (71,971)

$ 231,506

$ 100,837

$ 849,353



























Net income (loss) per share of common stock:























Basic

$ (0.00)

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.02 Fully diluted

$ (0.00)

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding























Basic



47,284,689



47,284,689



47,284,689



47,284,689 Fully diluted



57,584,689



57,584,689



57,584,689



57,584,689

































