VERLO MATTRESS AWARDS TWO NEW FRANCHISE TERRITORIES IN KANSAS CITY

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verlo Mattress, America's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer mattress company, is proud to announce that it has awarded two new franchise territories to Gary and Michelle Johnson, of Kansas City.

The first location will be a Verlo Mattress Factory with a retail store, which will open later in 2023, and the second location will open in 2024.

The new Kansas City stores mean that local residents will soon be able to get the great night's sleep they deserve on a locally made Verlo Mattress.

"I'm proud and excited to be a part of the Verlo Mattress family," said Gary Johnson, who will operate the stores with his wife, Michelle. "Verlo Mattress represents the highest quality of mattresses, and I am happy to provide my community with the great night's sleep they've been looking for."

Verlo Mattress is unique in that it offers sleep technology and a variety of sleep products designed for the individual customer. The Kansas City stores will offer the same high-quality hand-made custom mattresses, pillows, adjustable bases and other sleep technology products that have made Verlo Mattress famous.

The mattresses are made in the local community, and customers can see their mattress being built.

Michelle Johnson, who believes deeply in "shopping local," said that philosophy makes Verlo Mattress a natural addition to the Kansas City community.

"We're confident that Kansas City is going to love the Verlo Mattress experience," Michelle Johnson said. "Kansas City loves to take care of its own and shop locally. Providing our community with the ability to see first-hand how their mattress is being made on-site will go a long way."

Michelle and Gary Johnson are both highly active in Kansas City, supporting organizations such as The United Way, Habitat for Humanity and Harvesters, a local food bank.

"Everybody deserves a great night's sleep, and a Verlo Mattress will provide the restful slumber that makes for a happy and healthy lifestyle. Verlo Mattresses are designed for the great night's sleep you've been waiting for," said Michelle Johnson.

Verlo Mattress's President Dirk Stallmann said he is excited to have the Johnson's join the Verlo Mattress family of franchisees.

"These new Kansas City franchises are an example of the growing popularity of Verlo Mattress across the country," Stallmann said. "These new franchises will be successful not only because of the high quality of Verlo mattresses, but because of the leadership of Michelle and Gary Johnson."

Gary Johnson, a U.S. military veteran, said Verlo Mattress will be an attractive addition to the Kansas City area.

"I can't recommend Verlo Mattress enough," he said. "It's rewarding to know you're helping your local community get the great night's sleep they deserve. We know the Verlo Mattress team has spent years finding the right materials and developing great customer service – including the unique Lifetime Comfort Guarantee – and their commitment to quality products, the sales process and customer service will make Verlo Mattress a great addition to our Kansas City community."

Bobby Cleveland, Director of Franchise Development for Verlo Mattress, said he is pleased to have a military veteran awarded the franchises.

"We are excited to have another veteran franchisee representing the Verlo Mattress brand in their local market," Cleveland said. "I can't think of anyone better suited to bring a better night's sleep to their community."

