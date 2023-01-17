Itaú Unibanco - 4Q22 Interactive meeting

4Q22 results to be disclosed soon
SAO PAULO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 7th (Tuesday), after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.
interactive meeting
On February 08th (Wednesday) at 8 a.m. (EST), we will present our 4Q22 results in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.
Feb 08
at 8 a.m. (EST)
at 10 a.m. (Brasília time)
Portuguese and English
register now – https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados4t22/Default_eng.aspx
Contato: Itaú Unibanco - Comunicação Corporativa
- Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
- E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
