GENESIS GV70 NAMED TO 2023 CAR AND DRIVER 10BEST TRUCKS AND SUV LIST

This represents the third Car and Driver 10Best list inclusion for Genesis in five years

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Car and Driver announced the inclusion of the Genesis GV70 as one of its 2023 10Best Trucks and SUVs. This marks the third time that Genesis has earned a Car and Driver 10Best award, following GV80 in 2021 and G70 in 2019.

"We are humbled that the Genesis GV70 SUV has earned a place on Car and Driver's 2023 10Best Trucks and SUV list," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased that our bold designs, commitment to safety, and world-class technologies resonate with industry experts and customers alike."

GV70 is an award-winning SUV from Genesis showcasing the brand's Athletic Elegance design language featuring a bold and distinct look with its signature two-lined Quad Lamps. GV70 provides a dynamic driving experience and exceptional comfort, all while incorporating the latest technologies and advanced safety features.

Car and Driver 10Best is a list produced annually by Car and Driver, nominating what it considers the ten best cars of the year. Car and Driver also produces the 10Best Trucks and SUVs list, highlighting what it considers the ten best vehicles from the combined truck and SUV category.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

