Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires First Ireland Risk Management Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Dublin, Ireland-based First Ireland Risk Management Limited ("First Ireland"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982, First Ireland is a retail insurance broker offering a variety of commercial and personal insurance products as well as life and pension solutions to clients throughout Ireland. Tony Gill, Linda Gallagher and their team will remain in Dublin under the direction of Ronan Foley, head of Gallagher's insurance brokerage operations in Ireland.

"First Ireland has built a strong reputation for client excellence over 40 years, and their market expertise will further enhance our capabilities in Ireland," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Tony, Linda and their colleagues to Gallagher and look forward to working with them to further expand their client base and service offerings."

