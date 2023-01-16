NEXT WEEK: New Jersey Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

New Jersey celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 691 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in New Jersey have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. New Jersey students experienced greater learning losses than the national average.

The Week will bring helpful and handy information that parents need in order to support their kids. The Week is the best time of the year for families to consider their education options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In New Jersey, the state allows each district to set its own open enrollment policies, meaning choice among traditional public schools varies for families. Parents can also choose public charter schools and public magnet schools throughout the state. On the other hand, New Jersey does not offer a statewide full-time online public school or any private school choice programs, both of which are available in a majority of U.S. states.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in New Jersey will be a school fair in Edison on January 21.

"There are around 2 million Hispanics in New Jersey, and families throughout the state have much to gain from exploring their K-12 education options this School Choice Week," said Krissia Campos Spivey, Project Director of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares at National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Whether it's a large school fair, or a local school's open house, or our online tools in English or in Spanish, we encourage every parent to look into and explore their school choice options."

To download a guide to New Jersey school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-jersey.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

