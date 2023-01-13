Roechling Industrial Gastonia Makes Investment Toward Becoming Carbon Neutral

Industrial Product Supplier Adds FlexRNG Offering from Gas South to its Sustainability Program

DALLAS, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roechling Industrial Gastonia, LP, an industrial product manufacturer specializing in stock shape thermoplastic products, announced a new commitment to sustainability. The company will start to use FlexRNG in 2023 to address their natural gas consumption with the goal to offset their greenhouse gas emission and targeting carbon neutrality by 2030. FlexRNG is a new and accessible energy option from Gas South.

(PRNewsfoto/Gas South) (PRNewswire)

Roechling has set a company-wide goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. By investing in FlexRNG, it will ensure there is no net release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere when it burns natural gas. FlexRNG is a multifaceted offering that works by offsetting natural gas emissions with verified carbon offsets and by displacing a portion of natural gas consumption with renewable natural gas (RNG). It includes verifying, tracking and retiring renewable thermal credits and carbon offset credits in the company's name.

"We are proud to partner with Gas South on our investment to reduce our environmental impact," said Tim Brown, President of Roechling Industrial North America. "We are making strides with our holistic decarbonization strategy and are energized by the vision of a carbon neutral Roechling Industrial."

Gas South, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb Electric Membership Corporation, is the largest retail natural gas provider in the southeastern United States. In addition to delivering renewable energy products like FlexRNG, the Atlanta-based company has invested $23 million in solar energy projects and plans to invest at least $15 million in renewable energy projects annually over the next three years.

"I applaud Roechling Industrial Gastonia for taking this impactful step towards achieving their carbon neutral goal. Adding FlexRNG to their emissions-reduction strategy will help them meet their targets within their budget," said Luke Nemes, Senior Originator for Renewables at Gas South. "This investment is also a huge step forward for Gas South. We pride ourselves on guiding sustainability-focused customers to emissions-reduction solutions that make a difference. I'm proud to be a part of this business, and I can't wait to see Roechling achieve their objectives."

For more information on Roechling Industrial, please visit www.roechling.com/us/industrial. For additional information on Gas South and FlexRNG, please visit www.GasSouth.com/Renewables.

About Roechling Industrial Gastonia:

The Röchling Group, made up of Industrial, Medical, and Automotive divisions, employs over 11,000 worldwide at 91 locations in 25 countries. Backed by a global network, Roechling Industrial Gastonia is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality semi-finished thermoplastics and engineering products. Featuring what they believe to be the most comprehensive product line within the United States and Canada, Roechling is committed to developing efficient, innovative, and sustainable solutions for their customers.

About Gas South:

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 425,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and 10 other states. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

SOURCE Gas South