PointsBet and Hawthorne Race Course Unveil Newest Off-Track Sports Betting Destination in Chicago Suburbs

PointsBet Retail Sportsbook at Club Hawthorne in Villa Park Marks Fourth Location in Illinois, Features Over 160 Big Screen TVs and a 26-Foot HD Display

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the leader in live betting, announced today the opening of its newest retail sportsbook in Villa Park, Illinois, offering sports fans in and around Chicago a new entertainment destination to watch and wager on games. The PointsBet Sportsbook, located at Club Hawthorne, marks the fourth retail location for the company in the state as part of its partnership with Hawthorne Race Course, which hosts the largest network of off-track betting bars for horse racing in Illinois.

"With a full roster of NFL playoffs, NBA, and NHL games, we couldn't be more excited to be offering a new destination for Illinois sports fans to enjoy and bet on their favorite sports," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "The PointsBet Retail Sportsbook is part of PointsBet's continued efforts to expand our footprint in a key state like Illinois, and we're thrilled to be able to provide the Illinois sports community with another premier location that caters to both sports fans and bettors – and everyone in between."

The PointsBet Retail Sportsbook was designed to offer sports fans and bettors in the Villa Park area an immersive online and in-person betting experience. The retail sportsbook will be located inside the Crazy Pour Sports Bar at Club Hawthorne (105 E North Ave, Villa Park, IL), a 15,000 square foot, full-service bar and restaurant that features more than 160 high-resolution TVs, including a 26-foot-wide HD display, five 160" jumbo displays, an LED sports ticker, a private party and VIP room, and fully covered heated patio. The 400-person capacity sports and horse betting bar is already a renowned suburban destination for watching major sports including football bowl games, NCAA basketball, UFC fights, and the Kentucky Derby.

"There's nowhere else in Chicagoland where you can bet on sports, horse racing and video slots," said Tim Carey, CEO of Hawthorne Race Course. "Only Club Hawthorne betting bars have it all. We're building an integrated on-site entertainment experience with great food and drinks, and excellent service for the next generation of sports fans."

Sports bettors can place cash wagers directly with cashiers at three betting windows or at eight self-service kiosks. Patrons will also have access to Crazy Pour's full-service beverage and dining options, which includes over 150 different whiskeys, seasonal craft beers, pizzas, burgers, "The Legendary Beef Roll" and more.

Sports betting is available in the PointsBet Retail Sportsbook Monday - Thursday from 10am to 9pm and on the weekends from 9am to 9pm. Wagering on horse racing is available daily from 10AM until 10PM, and until 11PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

PointsBet is an online gaming operator listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Founded in 1891, Hawthorne Race Course is the oldest sporting venue in Illinois for America's original sport: horse racing. For more than a century, the 4th generation family-owned and operated business has hosted racing on the border of the City as "Chicago's hometown track" which is the only race course in the nation to host both Thoroughbred and Standardbred racing. Hawthorne operates Illinois' largest network of off-track betting bars which also feature three PointsBet Sportsbooks, in addition to a sportsbook at the track. On July 30, 2020, the Illinois Gaming Board approved Hawthorne to move forward with a $400 Million development of the State's first race track casino. For more information visit HawthorneRaceCourse.com.

