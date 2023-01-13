WATERLOO, Wis., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OVATION FOODS, a leading provider of healthy, nutrient-dense foods, announced a donation of 37,000 high protein chicken and egg snacks to the Midwest Food Bank of Normal, IL. These snack sticks contain Eggsentials™, a unique whole food egg ingredient that allows for a shelf stable solution to help fight hunger and malnutrition in the United States. The snacks also include 175mg of Choline, which is essential for brain development during pregnancy and early life.

Midwest Food Bank distributing 37,000 Ovation Foods nutritious protein sticks to those in need. (PRNewswire)

OVATION FOODS™ Donates 37,000 High Protein Chicken and Egg Snacks to Midwest Food Bank

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an estimated 50 million Americans, including 17 million children, struggle with food insecurity. OVATION FOODS' charitable arm, One Another™, is partnering with the Midwest Food Bank to bring nourishing foods to those in need. "Midwest Food Bank of Normal is grateful for the generous donation of Protein Sticks from Ovation Foods. Quality protein foods are a blessing to serve to the 500 nonprofits and food pantries we supply. Feeding those facing hunger is a cooperative endeavor. Ovations Foods is an ally in that mission." – Tara Ingham, Executive Director, Midwest Food Bank of Normal, IL

Midwest Food Bank ("MFB") is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) charity. As a faith-based organization, it is the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination. Our vision is to provide industry-leading food relief to those in need while feeding them spiritually.

OVATION FOODS is dedicated to creating naturally nutritious and beneficial foods through the use of innovative food technologies and techniques. The company is committed to doing good for the environment and supporting charitable initiatives, such as One Another™, which works to combat hunger on a global scale. Visit at OVATION FOODS.

Ovation Food-Logo (PRNewswire)

