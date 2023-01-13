InventHelp Inventor Develops New Protective Covering for Women's Shoes (CHK-1010)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a cover to safeguard women's footwear from rain, snow, mud and rock salt," said an inventor, from Southgate, Mich., "so I invented the SHOE COATS. My fashionable design helps prevent damage or wear and tear to shoes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a protective and stylish covering for women's shoes that allows the user to wear any type of shoe all year round. In doing so, it helps keep the feet dry when walking in rain or snow. As a result, it could increase the life of shoes. It also eliminates the need to change into heavy and awkward boots when traveling outside. The invention features a durable, waterproof, non-slip design that is easy to apply and wear so it is ideal for women.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-1010, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp