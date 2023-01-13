Audit Committee Composition Changing Amid Expanded Scope and Emerging Risks, According to New Report from Deloitte and the Center for Audit Quality (CAQ)

The second edition of the "Audit Committee Practices Report" shows cybersecurity, enterprise risk management (ERM), and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting are topping audit committees' agendas

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate boards are taking a fresh look at their audit committee structures and practices in light of emerging corporate reporting areas and increased risks, according to a new survey and collaborative report from Deloitte's Center for Board Effectiveness and the Center for Audit Quality (CAQ).

Audit Committee Composition Changing Amid Expanded Scope Emerging Risks: Deloitte and Center for Audit Quality Report

"Audit Committee Practices Report: Priorities and Committee Composition," a survey of 164 audit committee members of primarily large-cap, public companies in the U.S., provides insight into shifting oversight priorities and practices related to audit committee composition. Over the next 12 months, one-quarter of respondents expect to make changes to the composition of their audit committee, with 25% anticipating increasing the size of their audit committee, 28% planning on replacing their audit committee chair, and 42% expecting to replace one or more committee members.

"Audit committees continue to be challenged by 'scope creep' — new demands that involve overseeing areas of disclosure and reporting that extend beyond their historical core responsibility of financial reporting and audit oversight. As a result, audit committees are considering if their composition needs to change," said Krista Parsons, Audit & Assurance managing director with Deloitte's Center for Board Effectiveness and Audit Committee Program leader. "The good news is that audit committees overwhelmingly report (92%) they have the expertise they need. Still, it is critically important for audit committees to continuously assess their current composition and skill set to make sure it meets the needs of the organization and the risks it faces."

Respondents calling for additional skills and experience of their audit committee pointed to cybersecurity and technology as areas of expertise that could enhance their effectiveness. Within the financial services sector, respondents noted compliance as an area for enhanced proficiency; non-financial services respondents identified industry experience as the next top area needed to close the skills gap.

Increased cybersecurity threats, as well as additional attention and focus from regulators, factor into cybersecurity's high ranking on the audit committee agenda, with 53% reporting that their company delegates cybersecurity oversight to audit committees. In addition, 43% of respondents noted that audit committees were responsible for enterprise risk management oversight within their organizations and 34% of respondents said that audit committees were responsible for the oversight of ESG disclosure and reporting — a significant 24-point increase over the previous year.

"Investors are making increased demands for disclosures outside of the traditional financial statement," said Julie Bell Lindsay, chief executive officer, CAQ. "Audit committees play a critical oversight role that contributes to high-quality financial reporting and investor confidence in the U.S., and it is encouraging that their skills and expertise can be transferable to other areas of corporate reporting. This report can help audit committee members gauge how their organization stands with regards to their peers and corporate governance and identify best practices."

Despite increased attention from regulators for fraud detection, only 20% of total respondents ranked fraud risk among their top three focus areas in the next 12 months. This response rate was slightly higher at 29% for those on the audit committee of financial services companies.

"Given the rapid rate at which risks are evolving, we were not surprised to see a continued trend of scope creep for audit committees," said Vanessa Teitelbaum, senior director, professional practice, CAQ. "We're pleased to be able to provide this report to audit committees and hope the practices we have identified will be a helpful gauge for them as they navigate their increasing oversight responsibilities."

Download the report, "Audit Committee Practices: Priorities and Committee Composition," for the full results and analysis.

