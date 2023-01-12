SimiTree Acquires Afia and GreenpointMed, Expands Behavioral Health Data Analytics, Billing and Credentialing Services

HAMDEN, Conn., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, has strengthened its position in the U.S. behavioral health support market with the acquisition of two new companies.

SimiTree CEO and Managing Principal Bill Simione today announced the acquisition of Michigan-based Afia, a leader in behavioral health data analytics and consulting, and Florida-based GreenpointMed, a medical billing and credential service provider to healthcare practices nationwide.

The strategic expansion augments the full spectrum of support services SimiTree and its behavioral health flagship, Infinity Behavioral Health Services, offer behavioral health providers of all sizes, ranging from start-up to enterprise operations.

"This move delivers the scalability SimiTree needs to address the behavioral health industry's growing need for our services as we head into 2023," Simione said. "We remain committed to providing a robust array of services to assist behavioral health providers in developing a stronger revenue cycle with improved cash flow, higher collection rates, and best-in-class processes."

Afia uses data-driven decision making to solve business challenges by simplifying EHR implementations, driving clinical best practice, optimizing revenue cycles, and creating IT infrastructures that move behavioral businesses forward. Its acquisition expands SimiTree's leading data analytics capabilities to benefit clients with tech-enabled optimization of clinical, financial, and operational functions and greater insight from actionable data.

"As a leader in data analytics for the post-acute field, SimiTree recognizes how important actionable data is to the success of all our post-acute and behavioral health clients," Mike Freytag, SimiTree managing principal and EVP, said. "The acquisition of Afia brings SimiTree's post-acute and behavioral health clients a level of technology that will allow them to become leaner, smarter and most importantly, more profitable."

"We will expand our data analytics impact in the behavioral health industry with the synergies that are created across the enterprise," said Matt Hoffman, managing partner of Afia. "Afia's technology solution and consulting services can now be leveraged to all SimiTree's clients."

The acquisition of GreenpointMed further enhances the level of support SimiTree delivers to clients, expanding billing and debt recovery capabilities and offering behavioral health providers time-saving credentialing services with insurance panels. GreenpointMed has extensive credentialing experience with all insurers, including Medicare and Medicaid, in every state.

"We're excited to bring on board GreenpointMed's skilled team, with its impressive record of supporting clients in achieving their financial goals," said Freytag.

"Becoming part of SimiTree offers GreenpointMed the ability to provide greater efficiencies for our customers and gives us the ability to serve a wider population of mental health practices," said GreenpointMed Founder and President Justin Gaines. "We will now be able to offer SimiTree's broader clinical, financial, and operational resources while continuing to grow and expand our offerings."

About SimiTree

SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in 2021. In 2022, SimiTree further expanded its RCM capabilities with its Imark Billing acquisition, and its behavioral health footprint with a strategic alignment with Infinity, a SimiTree company.

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

About Afia

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Afia works with behavioral health organizations, human service agencies, physician groups, health systems, and other medical practices to generate ideas, implement solutions, and positively impact their futures. From the company's founding in 2007, it has built capabilities based on client needs working with behavioral health agencies across the country to optimize their clinical, financial, and operational functions through the use of technology.

About GreenpointMed

Founded in 2016, GreenpointMed is a leading medical billing and credentialing service provider offering a streamlined process for billing and credentialing. GreenpointMed is the trusted partner of hundreds of healthcare providers and practices throughout the nation. For more information, visit https://greenpointmed.com.

