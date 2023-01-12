OneLayer Named "IoT Startup of the Year" in 2023 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognize Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer , a pioneer in securing private LTE/5G networks for enterprises, today announced that it has been selected as "IoT Startup of the Year" in the 7th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Private cellular networks have all the ingredients to be more secure. However, most of the existing security solutions such as firewalls, NAC, IDS/NDR, and asset management tools, are not applicable in the new cellular environment.

OneLayer 's IoT security platform makes it easy to discover, assess, and secure IoT device activity by providing the critical missing link between the cellular packet core and the existing enterprise architecture in any private cellular environment.

The company extends and adapts existing security methodologies to the new type of network and provides full asset visibility, context-based segmentation, cellular anomalies detection & response, and zero-trust device connectivity. Key features include real time visibility to all connected devices including device type, location, vulnerabilities, activity and inter-networks identities matching. Meanwhile, users can leverage device identification for automatic enforcement of corporate NAC policy for better security hygiene. The platform also detects any anomalous behavior of devices and traffic, and quickly both responds and remediates misconfigurations and malicious activities. Lastly, zero trust authentication enables automatic new devices admission and connectivity.

"At OneLayer, we're enabling the world's transition to secured private LTE/5G networks. Cybersecurity is in our DNA and cellular is our passion." said Dave Mor, CEO and Co-founder of OneLayer. "The unique attributes of private networks makes securing them impossible using traditional security tools alone. Private LTE/5G can be more secure, but most existing security solutions cannot truly protect the network, leaving it vulnerable to lurking threats. We ensure that the best IoT security toolkit is implemented in your cellular environment."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from companies all over the world.

"The growing use of IoT devices and the evolution of LTE and 5G cellular technologies are leading enterprises to deploy networks alongside their existing ones," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "OneLayer gives enterprises the confidence to invest in adopting an private LTE/5G network that has the potential to take their business to the next level. Their breakthrough solution addresses the critical element of successfully integrating networks and keeping them secure - including both visibility and segmentation. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire OneLayer team for taking home our 2023 'IoT Startup of the Year' award."

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides enterprise-grade security for private LTE/5G networks. Its platform and IoT security toolkit can be implemented in private cellular networks to provide better visibility, control and protection for organizations. OneLayer brings complete visibility and threat prevention to IoT and other devices connected to a private LTE & 5G network so any activity can be tracked and policies put in place to secure the environment. OneLayer enables enterprises to treat the new cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts. The company was founded by world-class cybersecurity experts with a deep understanding of both cellular protocols and IoT security needs along with veterans from the IDF's 8200 and 81 intelligence units. OneLayer is backed by industry-leading advisors and has partnered with experts both in the cybersecurity domain as well as the telecom industry. To learn more about OneLayer please visit https://one-layer.com or LinkedIn.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

