ITALPREZIOSI: IVANA CIABATTI PRESENTS "WOMEN DRIVING SUSTAINABILITY IN MINING" TALK

At VicenzaOro on Saturday 21th January, also live streaming on The Jewellery Golden Cloud

An important opportunity to explore the crucial role of women in the mining industry

AREZZO, ITALY, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italpreziosi, one of the leading international companies in the production, trading of precious metals, bullion and investment gold, announces that Ivana Ciabatti, CEO and President of the Company, as well as a member of Women in Mining and WiM100 2022, will present the talk Women Driving Sustainability in Mining at VicenzaOro, the main international event dedicated to the jewellery sector, organized by the Italian Exhibition Group in Vicenza from 20 to 24 January.

Ivana Ciabatti, CEO of Italpreziosi (PRNewswire)

The event, which will take place on Saturday 21 January from 12:30 pm to 1:35 pm at the Sala Tiziano B of the Vicenza Fair, aims to enhance the role of women in sustainability in the mining sector and raise awareness of ESG best practices. The panel will consist of two 20-minute sessions on specific topics related to the Sustainable Development Goals - Agenda 2030: Gender Equality (SDG 5), Reducing Inequalities (SDG 11), Climate Action (SDG 13) and Biodiversity (SDG 15).

Ivana Ciabatti, CEO of Italpreziosi: "The Women Driving Sustainability in Mining talk will be an opportunity to better understand sustainability in the mining sector and the crucial role that women are playing in this sustainable, inspirational path for the jewellery industry and future generations. It will also be an opportunity to raise awareness of mining processes and the empowerment of women in the sector."

Main representatives of the international gold scene will speak during the panel: Iris Van Der Veken - Executive Director and Secretary General of the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030; Nancy Lipson - Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Newmont Corporation; Gwennael Guillen – Vice President with responsibility for Sustainability of Endeavor Mining Plc, Director and Executive of the Endeavor Foundation and the ECODEV Investment Fund; Charlene Wrigley - Sustainable Development Manager at Gold Fields Ltd.

The event will also be available in live streaming on The Jewellery Golden Cloud, with simultaneous translation service.

ITALPREZIOSI is one of the main operators in the refining and trading of gold and precious metals (silver, platinum and palladium) in Italy and in the most important international markets. Founded in 1984, the Company, based in Arezzo, is active throughout the supply chain and is a partner of excellence for all operators in the sector: mines, professional traders, banks, jewelry manufacturers, industrial consumers and private investors. Italpreziosi operates in full compliance with the principles of sustainability, pursuing the principles of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations 2030 Agenda, in order to eliminate CO2 emissions by 2050, fight climate change and enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. The Company uses the most advanced refining techniques to obtain gold, silver, platinum and palladium at the highest levels of purity, observing the highest ethical standards.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA RELATIONS

IR Top Consulting | d.gentile@irtop.com | T+390245473884

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981620/Ivana_Ciabatti.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Italpreziosi