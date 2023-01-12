Your Money with Carlson Financial
IAB Announces Full Agenda for its Annual Leadership Meeting Jan. 22-24 in Marco Island, Florida

Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago

Senior Leaders Discuss the Industry's Future and Set Agenda for 2023

Speakers include Professional Baseball Player and Entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez, Netflix's Jeremi Gorman, Meta's Erin Egan, TheSkimm's Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, Writer, Television and Podcast Host Baratunde Thurston, and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today unveiled the final schedule for its Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM), taking place from January 22-24 in Marco Island, Florida.

"ALM has been and continues to be the epicenter of the digital economy, surfacing hotly-debated topics facing the ecosystem at large. IAB is the association that brings together the full digital ecosystem. ALM is where we set the year's agenda, driving the direction of the industry," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB. "Attendees will gain critical insight and perspective on important topics including measurement, privacy, the streaming revolution, sustainability, and the emerging metaverse. ALM is the time for alignment, consensus, and action from all stakeholders."

The 2023 conference theme, "It Starts Here," explores a vision for the industry, and will uncover opportunities, paths forward, new connections, and meaningful ideas for the future. The three-day event will be held in-person at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, gathering industry leaders to address significant regulatory changes, challenges around consumer privacy and data use, the explosion of retail media networks, the evolving Metaverse/Web3, trust and transparency, and a host of new ad-supported opportunities.

Speakers will include:

  • Matthew Ball, Pioneering Tech Authority, Venture Capitalist, and Bestselling Author, The Metaverse
  • Krishan Bhatia, President and Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal
  • Jeffrey Cole, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Center for the Digital Future, USC Annenberg
  • Sean Corcoran, U.S. Chief Executive Officer, Mediahub
  • Soumya Donkada, Head of Digital, Media, and E-Commerce, Beauty and Well-being, Unilever
  • Sean Downey, President, Americas and Global Partners, Google
  • Erin Egan, Chief Privacy Officer, Policy, Meta
  • Michele Fino, Head of Branded Entertainment, Crackle Plus
  • Jeremi Gorman, President, Worldwide Advertising, Netflix
  • Scott Howe, Chief Executive Officer, LiveRamp
  • Jay Livingston, Chief Marketing Officer, Shake Shack
  • Ryan Moore, Global Chief Revenue Officer, SuperAwesome, an Epic Games Company
  • Ian Orefice, President and Chief Operating Officer, TIME and TIME Studios
  • John Osborn, U.S. Director, Ad Net Zero
  • Christena Pyle, Chief Equity Officer, dentsu
  • Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, A-Rod Corp
  • Athan Stephanopoulos, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, CNN
  • Baratunde Thurston, Host, America Outdoors and How To Citizen Podcast
  • Deborah Wahl, Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors Company
  • Kevin Warren, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, UPS
  • Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, Co-founders and Co-Chief Executive Officer's, TheSkimm
  • Andrea Zapata, Executive Vice President, Head of Ad Sales Research, Measurement and Insights, Warner Bros. Discovery

IAB Annual Leadership Meeting 2023 Main Stage Schedule
Additional track sessions available, please view the full ALM 2023 agenda
at: https://www.iab.com/events/alm-2023/


Sunday

January 22, 2023

Monday

January 23, 2023

Tuesday

January 24, 2023

4:00-4:05 PM

Welcome & Opening Remarks

David Cohen, CEO, IAB

9:00-9:25 AM

'It Starts Here'

David Cohen, CEO, IAB

9:00-9:05 AM

Opening Remarks

David Cohen, CEO, IAB

4:10-4:35 PM

Remarks from IAB Chair

9:25-9:45 AM

Thought Leadership by Meta

Erin Egan, Chief Privacy Officer, Policy,
Meta

9:05-9:25 AM

Thought Leadership Featuring
Google
Sean Downey, President, Americas
& Global Partners, Google

4:35-5:05 PM

Move Slow and Fix Things

Baratunde Thurston, Host, America
Outdoors and How To Citizen
Podcast

9:50-10:05 AM

From Pain to Power

Andy Monfried, CEO and Founder,
Lotame

9:30-9:55 AM

Metaverse – Expectations vs.
Reality

Matthew Ball, Pioneering Tech
Authority, Venture Capitalist and
Bestselling Author, The Metaverse

Alex Heath, Deputy Editor, The Verge

5:10-5:35 PM

Leadership Speaks: Creating a
More Inclusive Industry

Lisa Sherman, President and CEO,
The Ad Council

Lauren Weinberg, Global Head of
Marketing and Communications,
Square

Christena Pyle, Chief Equity Officer,
dentsu

Michele Fino, Head of Branded
Entertainment, Crackle Plus

10:05-10:30 AM

Session To Be Announced

10:00-10:25 AM

An Unskippable Conversation

Michael Kassan, Founder and CEO,
Medialink

Jeremi Gorman, President,
Worldwide Advertising, Netflix

5:40-6:00 PM

Disruptors at the Gate 

Jeffrey Cole, Director and CEO,
Center for the Digital Future, USC
Annenberg

10:30-11:00 AM

Session To Be Announced

10:25-10:45 AM

Tech Lab: A Decade of Billions in
Value. Next Stop? Trillions!

Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab


1:55-2:25 PM

The State of Play: Baseball, Money,
and the Future of Sports – In
Conversation with Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO,
A-Rod Corp

David Cohen, CEO, IAB

12:05-12:15 PM

IAB State of Data 2023

Pam Zucker, SVP, Chief Strategy
Officer, IAB


2:25-2:45 PM

In Conversation with Nielsen

Karthik Rao, CEO, Audience
Measurement, Nielsen

David Cohen, CEO, IAB

12:15-12:35 PM

In Conversation with CNN

Athan Stephanopoulos, EVP and
Chief Digital Officer, CNN


2:45-3:05 PM

Forward Looking: In Conversation
with Dotdash Meredith

Neil Vogel, CEO, Dotdash Meredith

Sara Fischer, Media Reporter, Axios

12:35-1:05 PM

Leadership Speaks: What I'm
Prioritizing in '23

David Cohen, CEO, IAB

Maria Weaver, President, Warner
Music Experience

Kevin Warren, EVP and CMO, UPS

Geraldine White, Chief Diversity
Officer, Publicis Groupe U.S.


4:50-5:15 PM

From Newsletter to Media Empire:
Moving The Needle on Modern Day
Media

Danielle Weisberg, Co-Founder and
Co-CEO, theSkimm

Carly Zakin, Co-Founder and Co-CEO,
theSkimm

Carryl Pierre-Drews, EVP, CMO, IAB



5:15-5:40 PM

The State of Digital Media and
Advertising in DC

Lartease Tiffith, EVP, Public Policy, IAB



5:45-6:05 PM

Money Talks: Opportunity Through A
Financial Investors Lens

Terence Kawaja, Founder and CMO,
LUMA Partners

Reed Rayman, Partner, Private Equity,
Apollo

Stephen Master, Managing Director,
GTCR

Yicong Liu, Director, CVC


All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.

Note the event will not be live streamed this year, ALM has prioritized the value of in-person connections.

IAB does not require proof of vaccination to attend events. However, it is strongly recommended that in-person attendees be vaccinated, and that you stay home if symptomatic. IAB's Event and COVID-19 Policy and Code of Conduct.

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iab-announces-full-agenda-for-its-annual-leadership-meeting-jan-22-24-in-marco-island-florida-301719719.html

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

