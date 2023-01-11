MOUNT AIRY CASINO RESORT APPOINTS BEN KOFF AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER

National gaming and hospitality executive joins luxury property, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary through October 2023

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Airy Casino Resort, Pennsylvania's first AAA Four-Diamond casino and premier adults-only resort, is pleased to announce the appointment of gaming and hospitality executive Ben Koff as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, pending approval by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Koff joins the iconic, luxury casino and resort in the heart of the Pocono Mountains with over 16 years' experience in the gaming industry with roles in marketing, finance and operations. He has worked for companies including Caesars Entertainment, Golden Nugget, Carnival Corporation, sbe Entertainment Group and, most recently, the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in Mississippi.

In his new role, Koff will manage all aspects of the casino and resort's operation, including gaming, guest services, human resources, financial performance and sales and marketing. As strategic leader, Koff will uphold Mount Airy's brand standards, working to exceed guest expectations through personalized service.

"Ben's wealth of expertise in the gaming and hospitality industries, coupled with his passion for exceptional service, make him an invaluable asset to lead our executive team," said Lisa DeNaples, Mount Airy owner and managing trustee. "We are pleased to welcome Ben to the Mount Airy Team and look forward to all he will accomplish as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager."

Koff received his Master's in Business Administration from UCLA's Anderson School of Management and his Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.

About Mount Airy Casino Resort

Mount Airy Casino Resort boasts the ultimate gaming experience with nearly 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games and its own Sportsbook. As Pennsylvania's first AAA Four Diamond-rated casino, this premier, adults-only escape offers nearly 300 upscale guest rooms and luxury suites, complemented by over 20,000-square-feet of convention center and ballroom space that serve as a state-of-the-art venue for private and corporate events, weddings and entertainment. Guests can discover a variety of signature restaurant options, including Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen and the award-winning Bistecca by Il Mulino. This all-encompassing, full-service resort destination for outdoor enthusiasts and gaming enthusiasts alike features a Sports Illustrated-recognized lakefront, 18-hole golf course; a 16,000-square foot spa, salon and exercise facility; and a newly renovated luxury indoor/outdoor pool complex. Mount Airy Casino Resort is less than 90 minutes from Philadelphia, New York City and northern New Jersey. For reservations, call 1-877-682-4791 or visit www.mountairycasino.com.

