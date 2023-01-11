College Consensus Ranks Best One Year MBA and One Year Online MBA of 2023

College Consensus Ranks Best One Year MBA and One Year Online MBA of 2023

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 25 Best One Year Online MBA Programs of 2023 and the 25 Best One Year MBA Programs of 2023 .

College Consensus Logo (PRNewswire)

One year MBA programs help fast-track career growth opportunities.

Though completing an MBA program has proven to help people advance in their careers, committing 2-6 years to complete the degree can often feel too much. Thankfully, well-respected business schools all over the country are beginning to add online and campus-based one year MBA programs to their robust offering.

"MBA programs tend to be used as a catapult to propel career advancement. With one year MBA programs, students can simply reach their academic and career goals much quicker. An added bonus of one year programs is that they tend to cost less than traditional programs," said Tammie Cagle, Business and MBA Editor for College Consensus.

College Consensus' new consensus rankings combine data on U.S.-based MBA programs from five leading ranking systems: Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Economist, The Financial Times, and U.S. News and World Report. The data are then averaged and placed on a 100-point scale to find each one year MBA program's Consensus Score. From that list, editors then narrowed down all the MBA programs that can be completed in one year.

The top five best one year MBA programs:

Northwestern University Duke University New York University Cornell University University of Southern California

Visit the ranking to view the full list.

The top five best one year online MBA programs:

University of Florida Baylor University American University University of Cincinnati Oklahoma State University

Visit the ranking to view the full list.

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE College Consensus