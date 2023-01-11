BE BY THE SOUFERIAN GROUP ANNOUNCES "BE CHARITABLE" DONATION MATCHING PROGRAM TO FIGHT HOMELESSNESS

Be DTLA, Los Angeles' Premier Wellness-Focused Multifamily Community, Will Match New Resident Charitable Contributions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Be DTLA by The Souferian Group, located in the heart of Los Angeles, will be the first apartment community of the Be brand to implement a new charity program that will contribute to the overall wellbeing of its properties' hometowns. Through a program aptly named, "Be Charitable," the 606-unit apartment building focused on wellness and unique experiences, will match 100% of a new resident donation to the charity The People Concern, one of Los Angeles County's largest social service agencies working to end homelessness through a model of integrated and comprehensive care.

Known for pushing the boundaries in developing innovative and experiential apartment communities that promote a balanced and healthful lifestyle for its residents, "Be Charitable" is the most recent initiative by The Souferian Group to enrich the lives of their residents and the cities in which they reside.

"Giving back is a cornerstone of the Be brand and we want to take tangible steps in improving the lives of not only our residents, but for the community members that extend beyond our four walls," says Behzad Souferian Founder & CEO of The Souferian Group. "With a goal of 15,000 units AUM in the next 5 years, we aim to be a part of the housing solution against homelessness and are committed to a 360-degree, comprehensive approach to wellness that includes social responsibility. This program wouldn't be possible without the generous support of our residents and we're proud to do our part."

Through the program, Be DTLA pledges to match donations made by new residents to The People Concern, which provides wraparound services – outreach, mental and medical health care, substance use services, interim shelter, domestic violence services, life skills and wellness programs, and permanent supportive housing – tailored to the unique needs of individuals experiencing homelessness or domestic violence. By working together, Souferian hopes "our residents will play a part in addressing this complex issue that plaques every community in our country."

By using innovative and evidence-based practices, The People Concern has achieved proven success in communities throughout Los Angeles County, which has been recognized and replicated across the country. Ninety-two percent of people supported in permanent housing by The People Concern never experience homelessness again. "Homelessness is the critical issue of our community, and everyone can contribute to helping solve it," says Terry Morello, Chief Development Officer of The People Concern, "Our outreach teams meet people experiencing homelessness where they are, provide a continuum of care that leads to housing because we believe everyone deserves to be housed, healthy and safe."

"Wellness is the combination of taking care of oneself and our communities," added Souferian. "I believe that giving back to others, being mindful of issues that face our nation's communities and doing our part to alleviate them is a huge factor in living a meaningful life. My goal continues to be the expansion of Be apartment communities nationwide and I will always lead with the sincere intention of wellness, social awareness and kindness. As we fight for the betterment of our cities, I call on other communities to join the effort and play their part."

To help bring awareness to the cause, Be DTLA has launched a social media campaign highlighting random acts of kindness its residents are doing throughout the property. "Our hope is that if we showcase giving to others and being charitable, it will have a ripple effect throughout the city," said Souferian.

About The Souferian Group

The Souferian Group is a best in class, fully integrated real estate development company dedicated to developing innovative, value driven experiential projects. Their successful track record spans national acquisitions and developments in multi-family, office, mixed-use, medical, retail and residential properties. The company offers expertise that spans every aspect of the real estate process from identifying acquisition properties, financing, entitlements and zoning, master planning, architecture and design, construction management, marketing, leasing and sales. The privately held company acquires and develops projects through its own direct investments or institutional joint venture partnerships. To learn more, visit TheSouferianGroup.com .

