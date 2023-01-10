Park Systems Introduces Park NX-IR R300 Infrared Spectroscopy for Semiconductor Industry

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nano metrology systems, has introduced its newest product, the Park NX-IR R300, a nanoscale infrared spectroscopy (IR) system for industrial applications.

Nanoscale Infrared Spectroscopy (IR) NX-IR R300 (PRNewswire)

Park NX-IR R300 is an infrared spectroscopy and atomic force microscopy integrated into one, for up to 300 mm semiconductor wafers. It provides chemical property information as well as mechanical and topographical data for semiconductor research, failure analysis and defect characterization at an unprecedent high nano resolution.

Park NX-IR R300 combines the most advanced IR spectroscopy of photo-induced force microscopy (PIFM) onto the industry leading Park NX20 300 mm AFM platform. The PIFM spectroscopy provides chemical identification under 10 nm spatial resolution. It uses a non-contact technique that offers damage-free spectroscopy probing, highest resolution and accuracy throughout scans. Furthermore, the Park PIFM provides the user with spectroscopy information at varying depths, offering invaluable insight into sample composition.

"The Park NX-IR R300 is a major advancement in our portfolio of nano metrology solutions," said Dr. Sang-il Park, CEO of Park Systems. "It represents our continued expansion into new areas of innovation for nanometric microscopy tools for engineers and scientists in industry and research labs. We are confident that Park NX-IR R300 will become an essential tool for industrial customers who need to analyze the chemical composition of their materials at the highest level of accuracy."

For more information about Park NX-IR R300, please visit https://www.parksystems.com/products/industrial/infrared-spectroscopy/park-nx-ir

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nano metrology systems with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor, and data storage industries. Its mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's leading semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Mannheim, Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore, India, and Mexico City. To learn more, please visit www.parksystems.com

