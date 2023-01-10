OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, February 2, 2023

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)

+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 16, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9718 followed by the number sign.



For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations.

OpenText to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

As previously announced, Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, will join members of the Company's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET. The event will be broadcast live from the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/36pterd6

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

