NewDay Veterinary Care at Pet Paradise Selects Covetrus Pulse™ For Its Veterinary Operating System

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced that NewDay Veterinary Care at Pet Paradise has selected Covetrus' Pulse as its cloud-based veterinary operating system (vOS) nationwide. Pulse will enable NewDay Veterinary Care to effectively manage its clinics through an all-in-one integrated system, allowing veterinary staff more time to focus on their pet patients.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla, NewDay Veterinary Care has 30 clinics conveniently located at Pet Paradise resorts across the United States. Over the past two decades, Pet Paradise, the pet care industry leader, has provided trusted, comprehensive services in the areas of overnight boarding, resort-style day camp, professional grooming and veterinary care to millions of pets across the country.

"At NewDay Veterinary Care, we utilize the most advanced technology solutions to provide best-in-class care to our pet patients," said Dr. Lauren Pastewka, Chief Veterinary Officer of NewDay Veterinary Care at Pet Paradise. "Partnering with Covetrus helps us reduce time-consuming administrative tasks, allowing our veterinarians to spend more quality time with patients, leading to happier, healthier pets."

Launched in early 2022, Pulse seamlessly connects veterinarians to the technology they need to optimize their practice amid workforce challenges and a drumbeat of demand. A first-of-its-kind vOS, Pulse improves operational efficiencies by consolidating the applications practices rely on every day into an all-in-one integrated system.

Veterinarians are able to create, renew, and approve prescriptions, communicate with clients and coworkers, personalize dashboards, and customize with preferred third-party applications. With its user-friendly design and cloud-based accessibility, Covetrus Pulse meets the urgent needs of a veterinary community that is stretched to capacity.

"We are thrilled to partner with NewDay Veterinary Care at Pet Paradise to implement Covetrus Pulse across its locations nationwide to improve its business operations so they can spend more time with their pet patients," said Benjamin Wolin, president and CEO, Covetrus. "Since its introduction in January 2022, close to 3,000 practices have adopted Pulse in order to bring all their veterinary software applications into a single, integrated operating system. Pulse is proving to be ideal for a range of practices, from small clinics with one veterinarian to large, multi-location practices with many veterinarians."

Results of a study issued in July 2022 demonstrated that Pulse is simple to use and saves time amid worker shortages and burnout.1 In fact, survey respondents said it saved veterinary practices an average of three hours per work week. Practice managers who reported gains said Pulse saved them an average of 45 minutes daily, resulting in enhanced efficiency and increased profits.

According to Dr. Pastewka, NewDay Veterinary Care at Pet Paradise expects to see similar results. "We have 27 veterinarians at NewDay so, based on this study, it's possible we could save upwards of 81 hours a week, which is a tremendous benefit for our staff and our pet patients."

Pet Paradise is a trusted provider of overnight boarding, resort-style day camp, professional grooming and full-service veterinary care in NewDay Veterinary Care locations all under one roof. NewDay offers high-quality, compassionate, and complete pet health care ranging from wellness visits to surgical procedures in state-of-the-art facilities equipped with in house laboratories and advanced imaging equipment. NewDay will continue to expand with many Pet Paradise resorts under development nationwide.

Covetrus Pulse is available to veterinary practices across North America. For more information, please visit www.covetrus.com/pulse.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 veterinary customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit www.covetrus.com.

