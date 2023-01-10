Maryland Innovation Initiative to Partner with Leading Military Medicine Nonprofit

TEDCO to host the MII Pop-up with HJF on February 8, 2023

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, is pleased to announce a new collaboration between TEDCO's Maryland Innovation Initiative (MII) and The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF). The MII Pop-up Event will take place on February 8 at HJF home office in Bethesda, Md., including the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and speakers from MII, TEDCO and HJF leadership.

"We're very proud of MII's successful track record when it comes to both collaboration and outcomes," said Dr. Arti Santhanam, executive director of MII. "This MOU gives us the opportunity to expand on that success in partnership with the dedicated team at HJF. Together, we anticipate advancing new business creation with crucial military medical applications."

Established in 2012, the MII program promotes commercialization of research conducted by its five Maryland partner universities through entrepreneurship and venture creation; successful outcomes include the creation of 144 startups, $692M in follow-on funding and seven exits. The MOU with HJF will establish a new regional collaboration to promote technology commercialization and outreach, with MII and HJF working together to bring advanced medical innovations to members of the armed forces and the public.

Authorized by Congress in 1983 with the mission to advance military medicine, HJF has managed a portfolio of more than 13,000 research and development awards and 710 novel innovations since its inception. In collaboration with its DoD partners, 1,031 patents have been issued, and 217 technologies licensed to industry, with 37 products brought to the market.

"The HJF team looks forward to leveraging the combined commercialization expertise of both HJF and MII to expand our capabilities and reach to deliver innovations to the warfighter and civilian communities," said Joseph Caravalho, Jr., M.D., president and CEO of HJF.

The MII Pop-up with HJF will take place on February 8, 2023, at 4:00 P.M. at the HJF home office in Bethesda, Md. While registration is free, attendees must register online in advance here.

Event participants will include Arti Santhanam, executive director of MII; Renée Winsky, MII board chairperson; Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO; La Shaun Berrien, vice president for research administration and innovation management at HJF; Joseph Caravalho, president and CEO of HJF; Dan Kunitz, NSF I-Corps instructor; and Bob Storey, managing partner of LaunchPort. Representatives of MII partner universities will also be in attendance.

About Maryland Innovation Initiative (MII)

The Maryland Innovation Initiative (MII) was created as a partnership between the State of Maryland and five Maryland academic research institutions (Johns Hopkins University; Morgan State University; University of Maryland, Baltimore; University of Maryland, Baltimore County; University of Maryland, College Park) and pilot programs for Bowie State University and Frostburg State University. The program is designed to promote commercialization of research conducted in the partner universities through entrepreneurship and venture creation. It is administered through TEDCO. Learn more at https://www.tedcomd.com/funding/maryland-innovation-initiative.

About The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF)

HJF is a private, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress to advance military medicine. HJF serves military, medical, academic and government clients by administering, managing and supporting preeminent scientific programs that benefit service members, veterans, their families and civilians alike. Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, HJF has served as a vital link between the military medical community and its federal and private partners. HJF's support and administrative capabilities allow military medical researchers and clinicians to maintain their scientific focus and accomplish their research goals. Learn more at https://www.hjf.org/ .

TEDCO Media Contact

Tammi Thomas, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, TEDCO, tthomas@tedco.md

HJF Media Contact

Hilary Longo, Chief Communications Officer, HJF, hlongo@hjf.org

