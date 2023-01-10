Hypatia Announces Launch of Exchange Traded Fund - Hypatia Women CEO ETF

Fund to Invest in Companies Led by a Female Chief Executive Officer or Board Chair

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypatia Capital Management LLC announced the launch of a new exchange traded fund yesterday, the Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSE: WCEO). Hypatia Women CEO ETF (the "Fund") seeks to provide capital appreciation. There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its investment objective.

The fund is a series of the Two Roads Shared Trust by Ultimus. Larie Lydick, Vice President of ETF Product at Ultimus, commented on participating in the fund launch. "It was an honor to work with Patricia and the Hypatia team to help launch their new innovative ETF which invests in large women-led companies. I'm glad that the Hypatia team was able to leverage Ultimus' deep industry knowledge and introductions to the ecosystem to quickly go to market by launching the fund in one of our series trusts. They also took advantage of our Distribution Advantage program, led by Kevin Guerette, to understand the distribution landscape for their ETF. I look forward to working with the Hypatia team and their continued success."

Vident Investment Advisory will serve as sub-adviser to the Hypatia Women CEO ETF. "We are delighted to partner with Hypatia Capital on this first-of-its-kind strategy that seeks to provide exposure to female CEOs," said Amrita Nandakumar, President of Vident Investment Advisory.

"We believe investors are increasingly interested in the research that highlights the performance of female leadership. We are excited to launch the Hypatia Women CEO ETF to offer investors the chance to potentially diversify their portfolio from a gender perspective, invest their values, and use their investment dollars to create impact," said Patricia Lizarraga, founder and managing partner of Hypatia Capital.

Investors can learn more about the Hypatia Women CEO ETF by visiting www.wceoetf.com

About Hypatia Capital

Hypatia Capital Management LLC is part of the Hypatia Capital Group, founded in 2007, and is an asset management firm focused on female CEOs and balanced management teams.

Hypatia Capital's CEO-level female executive network includes over 1000 business leaders. For over a decade, Hypatia Capital has hosted the Private Equity CEO Roadmap Seminar, focused on providing the knowledge and contacts for senior female executives to navigate the private equity environment.

Hypatia Capital, through Hypatia Invests focuses on educating the general public on female focused investing opportunities in all asset classes.

Please visit www.wceoetf.com for more information.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus' deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com

About Vident Investment Advisory (VIA)

Vident Investment Advisory (VIA), a subsidiary of Vident Financial formed in 2014, provides asset management and sub-advisory services to sponsors of index and active investment strategies. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of portfolio management, trading, operations, and capital markets functional expertise. VIA's extensive knowledge and innovation for a variety of ETF sponsors has made ETF management VIA's specialty. VIA's capabilities extend across multiple asset classes, including U.S. and international equities, fixed income, and commodities, as well as long/short, inverse, managed futures, and crypto futures strategies. For more information, please go to www.videntinvestmentadvisory.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 1-888-338-3166 or clicking the link above. The fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Hypatia Capital Management LLC nor affiliated with Vident Investment Advisory.

Important Risk Information:

Exchange-traded funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Adviser invests in securities only if they meet both the Fund's investment and values-based screening requirements, and as such, the returns may be lower than if the Adviser made decisions based solely on investment considerations.

The Fund faces numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market for Fund sharers, losses from trading in secondary markets, and periods of high volatility and disruption in the creation/redemption process of the Fund. These factors may lead to the Fund's shares trading at a premium or discount to NAV.

The Fund is a new ETF and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate. The Adviser has not previously managed a mutual fund or an ETF.

