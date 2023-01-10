Historic Partnership on Water, Jobs and Economic Development for Desert Tribal, Farmworker Communities

THERMAL, Calif. and TEHACHAPI, Calif. and CADIZ, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A federally-recognized Native American tribe and an organization founded by Farmworker Leader Cesar Chavez today announced a historic agreement to form a joint venture with a private land owner that will generate water, jobs and economic development in tribal and farmworker communities in California. This collaboration is the first known strategic business partnership between a Native American tribe and farmworkers in the U.S.

Logo - Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians (PRNewswire)

Under the agreement, the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians ("TMDCI"), a federal sovereign Tribe, the Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development ("FIELD"), and Cadiz, Inc., a California water solutions company, will form a joint venture partnership to develop 11,000-acres of land in the Eastern Mojave Desert. Water and proceeds from the project will be shared equally among the parties and is expected to accelerate workforce and infrastructure development, economic diversification and generational wealth building benefitting mainly tribal and farmworker communities in California's Coachella Valley and underserved areas in Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Imperial and Kern Counties.

"For Native Americans, water is Life – physically, economically and spiritually," said Tribal Chairman, Thomas Tortez. "This unique partnership gives our Tribe financial and technical resources to be stewards, not only of our Native lands, but of our future."

"Cesar Chavez' ultimate vision was to inspire farmworkers and others in poor, minority communities to gain self-sufficiency," said David Villarino, President of FIELD. "This unique business partnership will give farmworkers the tools to adapt to the grave threat of climate change, and the means to build a self-sufficient future for themselves and their families."

"This is a historic venture," said Susan Kennedy, Executive Chair of Cadiz, Inc. "There has never been a public-private partnership like this before. What the TMDCI and FIELD are creating is a roadmap for how to turn water scarcity into a secure and sustainable future."

The joint venture envisions developing 11,000 acres of land owned by Cadiz separate and independent from the Company's 35,000-acre Cadiz Valley property to sustainably manage the groundwater basins and make surplus groundwater available for beneficial uses, including farming, housing, and economic development in less fortunate communities. The lands include 9,000 acres in the Piute watershed near Needles, California and 2,000 acres in Ward Valley near Danby Dry Lake. Portions of the land may be maintained as conservation easements for Desert Tortoise and other wildlife or utilized for renewable energy development. Under the terms of the agreement, TMDCI, FIELD and Cadiz will work to cooperatively to identify opportunities to utilize the properties for beneficial uses.

Cadiz will contribute the land to the joint venture and provide technical and financial support for development efforts; FIELD will develop technical education programs to train farmworkers and tribal members in sustainable groundwater management and adaptive agricultural practices for extreme arid climates; and TMDCI will utilize water and revenue generated from the venture for sustainable economic development that benefits tribal and farmworker communities in and around the Coachella and Imperial Valleys.

This is the second collaboration between FIELD and Cadiz. Last September, Cadiz and FIELD announced an agreement to create a state-of-the-art Innovation Campus at Cadiz Ranch to provide work-based training, education and business opportunities for farmworkers. As part of that initiative, FIELD launched an English as a Second Language program at Cadiz for Ranch staff in support of the Career Technical Education (CTE) program operating within FIELD's EPIC de Cesar Chavez High School.

TMDCI is a federally-recognized Tribe and sovereign nation whose people have inhabited California's desert regions since time immemorial. The Torres Martinez Reservation is located in Eastern Coachella Valley. Approximately half of the Tribe's reservation lies beneath the Salton Sea, which is heavily impacted by extended drought and conditions on the Colorado River resulting in reduced inflow to the Sea.

In August, Cadiz announced it would dedicate 5,000 acre-feet of water per year from the company's flagship project, the Cadiz Water Conservation and Storage Project, to the Salton Sea Authority and the Tribe, and that the company would arrange funding for pipeline infrastructure and install well treatment technology to remove arsenic from drinking water on TMDCI lands.

Groundwater filtration systems will be provided by ATEC Water Systems LLC (ATEC), a pioneering water technology firm and wholly owned subsidiary of Cadiz. ATEC was acquired by Cadiz in 2022 as part of the Company's overall commitment to improve reliable access to clean, affordable water supplies in California.

About FIELD

FIELD is 501(c)3 non-profit founded and established in 1978 by Farmworker Leader Cesar E Chavez, whose ultimate vision was to inspire farmworkers and the rural workforce to gain self-sufficiency through employee-owned social enterprises. For more information, please visit: https://www.farmworkerinstitute.org/

About TMDCI

TMDCI is a Federally recognized tribe and sovereign nation whose people have inhabited California's desert regions since time immemorial. Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians' vision is to create opportunities in education, economic development, social services and other aspects of life for its tribal members and employees to become productive citizens and neighbors, thus creating a more harmonious community. For more information, please visit: http://torresmartinez.org/

About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to safe, clean water for all communities through a variety of innovative water supply, storage, conveyance and treatment projects. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the financing activities of Cadiz Inc. Although Cadiz Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in Cadiz Inc.'s forward-looking statements include Cadiz Inc.'s ability to maximize value for its land and water resources, the ability to obtain new financing as needed, the receipt of additional permits for its water projects and other factors and considerations detailed in Cadiz Inc.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development (FIELD) (PRNewswire)

www.cadizinc.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cadiz Inc.