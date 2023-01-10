Global Business Leaders Anticipate Investment Cuts and Want Renewables-First Approach to Climate in Response to Europe's Energy Crisis, Economic Headwinds, FleishmanHillard Study Finds

Executives Express Deep Concern About Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions, Expect Poverty to Rise

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world faces stiff economic headwinds and Europe grapples with a deepening energy crisis with global impacts, a recent survey conducted by FleishmanHillard found that business leaders around the world expect investment reductions in key areas while renewing desires for a balanced approach to climate and energy. They expect fossil fuels to be given a prolonged role given supply shortages in Europe and the UK.

The energy crisis and inflation are affecting consumers' cost of living and industries globally, creating both challenges and opportunities for business. FleishmanHillard's TRUE Global Intelligence wanted to learn more and surveyed nearly 900 business leaders in nine countries: China, France, Germany, India, Italy, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States to understand their perspective related to the European energy crisis and expectations for the coming year.

Sixty-one percent of the executives said they were "very concerned" about inflation, followed by tensions between the West and Russia (53%) and the European energy crisis (51%). Concern about climate change and extreme weather was fourth at 42%, which was ahead of the frosty China-U.S. relationship (33%).

Some 61% of those surveyed also said inflation was having a large or very large impact on their business. Eight in 10 (79%) said they expected poverty to grow as a result of Europe's energy crisis and global increase in energy costs due to supply constraints, while nearly the same level expects the crisis to accelerate the growth of renewable energy production (76%).

Nearly six in 10 executives (59%) worldwide said the best way to respond to Europe's energy crisis is to increase investments in renewable energy. Seventy-two percent of respondents said it was likely or very or somewhat likely that policymakers would ease efforts to transition away from fossil fuels.

"Despite the challenging economic and energy supply challenges today, business leaders generally agree that governments and industry should remain steadfast on climate and decarbonization efforts," Maximo Miccinilli, head of Energy and Climate for FleishmanHillard in Europe, said. "But they also expect policymakers to ease the energy transition while their companies take steps to reduce investments and costs, in part due to inflation."

The research also found:

U.S. executives were the most likely to say the priority should be increasing energy supplies, at 37%, followed by Germany respondents at 34% and China and UK respondents at 32%.

South Korea and Spain executives were the most likely to say climate action should be prioritized, at 33% and 24%, respectively.

Chinese executives were highest in expecting to reduce their investments in climate and sustainability projects, at 33%. Germany was second at 29%.

European executives who face the greatest challenge from the energy crisis said it would force their companies to reduce investments. They noted areas most likely to be cut include recruiting new employees (42%), mergers and acquisitions (35%) and employee benefits and perks (31%).

Business leaders in natural gas-dependent states, including Italy, Spain and France, were the most likely to say the energy crisis would have a large or very large impact on their business, reflecting where the crisis is hitting the hardest. At 35%, France was the highest among individual countries expecting to cut investments; UK business leaders were second at 25%.

A majority of executives globally (72%), including nuclear-averse Germany (76%), believe consumers will become more accepting of nuclear power due to the energy crisis.

Methodology

TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded an online survey of 897 senior leaders of global companies responsible for making strategic decisions in the following markets: China (n= 100), France (n= 100), Germany (n= 99), India (n=98), Italy (n= 100), South Korea (n= 100), Spain (n= 100), UK (n= 100) and U.S. (n=100). The margin of error is +/- 3% at the 95% confidence level.

