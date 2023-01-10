Explore and Discover New Fields: Japanese Government's Official E-magazine, "KIZUNA"

TOKYO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of the Government of Japan's official e-magazine, "KIZUNA," features an author who won the Hans Christian Andersen Award, a midwife working to upgrade the quality of childbirth care in Tanzania, a young violinist tackling social issues, and Japan's scenic winter landscapes.

Hans Christian Andersen Award, shares her philosophy. Finding Your Magic: A World-Renowned Author Reveals Her Secret KADONO Eiko, the author of "Kiki's Delivery Service" and winner of theAward, shares her philosophy. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/12/finding_your_magic.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022

Tanzania A midwifery expert has been working to propagate the Japanese way of respectful childbirth care. Midwifery Education Offers a Positive Childbirth Experience inA midwifery expert has been working to propagate the Japanese way of respectful childbirth care. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/12/positive_childbirth_experience.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022

Harvard College and The Juilliard School , a Japanese violinist uses her rare qualities to tackle social issues. Embracing Music as an Indispensable Tool for Social Change Graduating fromand, a Japanese violinist uses her rare qualities to tackle social issues. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/12/embracing_music.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022

Japan offers the breathtaking beauty of Kinkaku-ji (golden pavilion) in Kyoto , the intensity of the Namahage (ogre) New Year ritual, and the fun of touring around Lemon Island in Hiroshima . https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/12/never-before-seen_japan.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022 Winter--A Chance to Discover a Never-Before-Seen Japan Winter inoffers the breathtaking beauty of Kinkaku-ji (golden pavilion) in, the intensity of the Namahage (ogre) New Year ritual, and the fun of touring around Lemon Island in

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022

