Denali Advanced Integration Appoints Head of Technology and Digital Transformation

Denali bolsters high-end tech service with eminent EVP of Tech and Digital

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali today announced that it has recruited Mike Seymour, one of the industry's foremost experts in emerging technologies and digital leadership within diverse industries. He will report to Denali CEO Robert Vrij as EVP of Technology and Digital Transformation.

Seymour comes to Denali with 28 years of experience in technology innovation in services, software and hardware spanning Enterprise, Telco and Service Provider Customers across multiple start-ups and Fortune 100 firms.

"Mike's knowledge in the tech and digital space is vast and exceptional," said Denali CEO Robert Vrij. "Growth is a linchpin of Denali's legacy and future, and deepening our talent is the edge that elevates us." Most important, Mike comes to us with a legacy of collaboration and meaningful relationships with customers, partners, and employees."

Most recently, Seymour was the Chief Commercial Officer at Onclave Networks, Inc., a leading cyber-security software company focused on delivering a hybrid-cloud platform for discovery, detection, remediation, and encryption. He was responsible for leveraging micro segmentation and blockchain for OT / IoT networks, as well as go-to-market activities, attracting and retaining top-talent across sales, technical pre-sales, operations, and R&D.

Prior to Onclave, Seymour spent seven years at HP/HPE in various leadership roles, including as Vice President and General Manager of the North America Telco Vertical, where he was responsible for delivering more than $1B in annual orders to the largest accounts in the company.

"Joining a highly trusted and esteemed company such as Denali is a lifetime aspiration of serving the best in the business when it comes seeding new technology solutions and putting customers first," Seymour said. "2023 is going to be a sensational year of forging new solutions for existing and new customers."

About Denali Advanced Integration

Since 1992, Denali has been among the most trusted and prominent IT solution providers in North America. Denali is a customer-focused, family-owned IT company with a global workforce that is passionate about exceeding expectations in every customer engagement. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Denali has a global footprint with operations and capabilities across 130 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. www.denaliai.com

