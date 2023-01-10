CodeScan Shield by AutoRABIT Named DevOps Innovation of the Year by the Tech Ascension Awards

The DevSecOps tool was recognized for its innovative solutions offered to both Salesforce developers and administrators.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT starts the new year continuing its momentum seen in 2022 by securing recognition for its unique combination of static code analysis and policy management. The Tech Ascension Awards recently announced the 2022 DevOps Award winners, including CodeScan Shield as the winner for DevOps Innovation of the Year.

"DevOps is critical to successful software development," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "These leaders in DevOps have helped move the market forward with their innovations, and we're proud to be able to recognize them for their impact."

CodeScan Shield has made a name for itself with its three-pronged approach to managing a Salesforce environment—inventory management, governance, and analysis—alongside a best-in-class static code analysis solution. The result is a robust data security strategy, streamlined development processes, and strengthened applications and updates. CodeScan Shield delivers 100% adherence to compliance requirements by assuring DevOps teams work in a safe, repeatable manner.

"We're incredibly proud that CodeScan Shield received yet another award for its exceptional capabilities," said Prashanth Samudrala, VP of Product Management at AutoRABIT. "We're honored to see more evidence that the value we offer our clients continues to grow."

The Tech Ascension Awards recognizes the very best innovations in technology. The Tech Ascension awards judge applicants based on technology innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that receive recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards showcase technologies that solve critical industry challenges and produce invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

With a fully-featured approach to the development pipeline, AutoRABIT offers a complete DevSecOps platform that enables Salesforce developers and administrators to remain secure while producing error-free updates and applications at speed. AutoRABIT's Automated Release Management, CodeScan Shield, Vault Data Backup & Recovery, and Record Migrator solutions yield an expedited release cycle while ensuring superior quality and security.

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure in the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster and more secure deployments in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data, and more. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com.

