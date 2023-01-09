Webinar - PFAS Compliance for an Example Company

Example compliance process for PFAS reporting and restriction

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On 18 January 2023, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on how companies are meeting their PFAS compliance obligations. Perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are very diverse with simple and complicated uses. Claigan's webinar will go over how an example company complies with PFAS reporting requirements and restrictions.

Some PFAS substances (such as fluoropolymers) are used intentionally in products for their specialized properties. However, some PFAS substances (such as PFOA) are unintentional contaminants or byproducts of fluoropolymer manufacturing. A range of PFAS substances are used for specialized applications in water proofing of fabrics and medical devices. This diversity makes it very difficult for companies to comply with the emerging PFAS regulations.

Claigan's webinar will use an example company and show how it complies with the PFAS reporting requirements and restrictions. The compliance processes for PFAS reporting will focus on PFAS reporting in Maine, and the compliance processes for PFAS restriction will focus on the EU POP and REACH Restrictions. However, similar global regulations such as expected US Federal PFAS reporting requirements, and Prop 65 and Canadian PFOA restriction will discussed. Claigan will show the processes used for legacy products and for new designs. The processes will be explained in detail with a backdrop of their related regulatory outputs and due diligence requirements.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Reporting vs restriction

The situation of an example company

Process for legacy products

Process for new designs

Reporting outputs

Restriction outcomes

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on January 18 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - PFAS Compliance for an Example Company

Date: 18 January 2023

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/5984536665161378652 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance for PFAS. Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, REACH Restriction, SVHCs, RoHS, and related global compliance and being the technical support for numerous Prop 65 notice defences. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

