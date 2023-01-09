TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Denver Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Wednesday, January 11

WHAT:

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in Denver for TriNet PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will bring together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today and will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around the importance of building critical networks in the face of near-constant market shifts. Denver area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.