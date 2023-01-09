ROLLINS, INC. SCHEDULES DATE FOR RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The timing of the release of our financial results represents a change from prior practice and was selected to align with the Company's new governance calendar.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13735127. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 800 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web site at www.rollins.com, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

