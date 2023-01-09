McKool Smith Names New Principals

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith is pleased to announce the promotion of two attorneys to Principal in the firm's Houston and Washington, D.C. offices, effective January 1, 2023.

"The promotion of our new principals reflect their individual achievements and significant contributions to our firm," said McKool Smith Chairman and Managing Principal David Sochia. "These two are the latest in a long line of McKool Smith professionals who have distinguished themselves with their skills, business acumen, and commitment to our clients."

Veronica Manning is a Principal in the Houston office. Her practice involves complex commercial litigation, with significant experience in the chapter 11 restructuring space and bankruptcy litigation. She has represented debtors, creditors' committees and creditors in complex Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, and litigation trustees in post-confirmation D&O litigation.

John Holley is a Principal in the Washington, D.C. office. He focuses on patent infringement litigation in the federal district courts and the International Trade Commission. John leverages his technical expertise and deep litigation experience to provide strategic analysis crucial to bringing successful results to clients. He has handled cases in a wide array of technologies, including software, display devices, telecommunications (including optical networking, 3G, 4G LTE, and ATSC-M/H), printer technologies, semiconductor devices, encryption, and medical devices.

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 13 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

For more information, please contact Keith Hill at (903) 923.9005 or email khill@mckoolsmith.com.

