Leading U.S. cancer center selects RayStation for proton planning

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC - James), in the USA, has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®*. Revenue from the order will be recognized in the fourth quarter, 2022.

The OSUCCC - James is the third largest cancer hospital in the USA and one of only 53 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the nation. Further, Ohio State is the first hospital system to bring proton therapy to Columbus and the central Ohio area.

The department of Radiation Oncology will utilize a Varian ProBeam® 360 for proton therapy, and also has several Varian linear accelerators in service.

The OSUCCC - James will use the latest RayStation technologies, such as deep learning segmentation, image deformation, adaptive planning, multi-criteria optimization, and fallback planning, which allows for contingency planning and comparison of modalities to help clinicians select the most appropriate treatment technique.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "RaySearch is a leader in treatment planning for proton therapy and we are proud that yet another prominent proton clinic has selected RayStation. We look forward to supporting OSUCC - James in their clinical operation."

