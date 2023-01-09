Distinctive Living Enlists goHappy to Increase Frontline Employee Engagement and Retention

Partnership Enables Leading Boutique Senior Care Company to Improve Employee Engagement for New and Existing Employees

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- goHappy, the leading expert in frontline employee engagement, today announced it has partnered with Distinctive Living, the leader in bringing vitality and freshness to modern-day senior living to ensure the very best lives for every resident who joins them.

With goHappy's simple, app-free technology, Distinctive Living will increase engagement with their frontline employees and expand their ability to gather insightful feedback throughout the onboarding process. This will empower them to learn and discover where they can improve training and ongoing engagement for all frontline employees. With goHappy, Distinctive Living will then develop and launch actionable strategies to continue to grow their already extraordinary employee engagement and retention efforts.

"We are incredibly excited for our partnership with Distinctive Living," said Shawn Boyer, founder and CEO of goHappy. "Distinctive Living is an innovative leader in the senior living industry driven by their commitment to caring for their nearly 3,000 team members on the frontline. This commitment is further evidenced by this partnership that allows them to include their frontline in all company wide announcements, messages and updates and to gather their feedback very easily on their mobile devices, allowing the company to implement actionable plans to increase the frontline's engagement."

Joe Jedlowski, Chairman & CEO of Distinctive Living, added, "Providing tools for our Executive Directors to maximize engagement and retention remains a key strategic initiative for Distinctive Living in 2023 and beyond. As part of our focus on team-member engagement, our team is incorporating tools from goHappy into their onboarding process and ongoing employee communication. We know how important our team members are to our business and their feedback will help guide both our supper center leadership and community leadership as to what they are doing well and potential areas of development. With that insight, Distinctive Living can continue to provide the best-in-class care to our residents."

About goHappy

goHappy revolutionizes how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing the most inclusive and simple app-free technology. Key to goHappy's success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation's largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy's mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees, but also benefit from the bottom line impact that those improvements deliver. For more information on goHappy, visit www.gohappyhub.com .

About Distinctive Living:

Distinctive Living is a national senior living management provider committed to assisting its partners in establishing their properties as world-class providers in the active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care sectors. As a national trusted management provider, Distinctive Living is poised to deliver best-in-industry care via a holistic approach for residents of the communities it manages. Distinctive Living currently operates 26 communities and has 19 under development via its development services platform (Distinctive Living Development, LLC). To learn more, visit www.distinctive-liv.com .

