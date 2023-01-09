Conversant Group Adds Chief Revenue Officer to Senior Leadership Team

As incoming CRO, Dave Burkitt will lead revenue operations and lay the strategic and process foundations needed to support the company's rapid growth

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group, a leading provider of complete cybersecurity and infrastructure services, has hired Dave Burkitt as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Burkitt has 25 years of leadership experience in roles comprising strategic planning, operational optimization, client relations, strategic partnerships and sales within respected technology and services organizations.

As CRO, Burkitt will help drive Conversant Group's aggressive growth by designing the needed systems and process foundations for further scaling, architecting the optimal client success structure, nurturing a thriving business development culture and expanding the world-class sales team at Conversant Group.

"We are very excited to bring Dave on board," said Mark Grazman, Conversant Group president. "He has successfully and consistently shown exceptional results as a leader of technology organizations and has the focus and commitment to customers we all share here. Dave also shares our company values of being Good Samaritans and will ensure we never lose sight of our mission during these rapid growth years!"

Burkitt has served as vice president and executive member of several leading technology and consulting organizations such as ZeroedIn Technologies, Mosaic Consulting Group, Convergys and Wise Consulting Group, with an emphasis on sustainable growth, revenue optimization and profit. He graduated from Loyola University, Maryland, with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing & Management.

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 12 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7 / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5 / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com.

