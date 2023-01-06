Humans Are Powering the New AI Revolution

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is taking over the world, and companies in every industry are wondering if they will be disrupted by this technology. From search engines and journalism to therapy and coding, AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work.

At the forefront of this exciting industry is ChatGPT, the revolutionary chatbot platform by OpenAI that is gaining attention from entrepreneurs and investors alike. "I'm really excited about the potential of AI," said Aaron Kemmer, President of Magic. "ChatGPT is just the tip of the iceberg, and every day we're seeing new exciting products that are reimagining how all aspects of work are done."

Behind every successful AI system is a team of hardworking humans, and that's where Magic comes in. Magic's "human in the loop" approach has provided thousands of workers to companies looking to quickly scale up their human teams, many of which are using these workers to train their AI algorithms.

Companies partner with Magic to help them train their AI algorithms across content moderation, content creation, transcription in healthcare settings, customer support, and more.

"At Magic, we understand the limitations of traditional AI systems and have developed a solution that combines the best of both human and machine intelligence," said Aaron Kemmer, President of Magic. "We are providing AI to remote workers, and remote workers to AI companies."

Magic offers a range of services to support the growth and success of AI companies, such data labeling, annotation, transcription, evaluating their models, and performing the work that will be used to train their data sets.

"Our human-in-the-loop approach is helping businesses across Silicon Valley and beyond to achieve their goals with AI, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

As an example of how AI is changing the approach to work, this entire press release was written by AI - including the quotes of Kemmer (with his edits and approval, of course).

About Magic:

Magic is a Silicon Valley-based company that provides a range of services to support the growth and success of AI companies. From data labeling and annotation to model evaluation and analysis, we have the expertise and technology to help businesses of all sizes succeed with AI. For more information, visit https://getmagic.com/hitl/ or contact us at growth@getmagic.com.

