Provention Bio Announces Appointment of Rita Jain, M.D., to Board of Directors

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Rita Jain, M.D., to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Jain is a biotechnology industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in pharmaceutical development across her time with ChemoCentryx, Inc., AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, and G.D. Searle and Co. prior to the latter's merger with Pharmacia & Upjohn and subsequent acquisition by Pfizer.

"Rita brings extensive drug development experience to Provention Bio across a wide range of therapeutic areas including autoimmune and metabolic diseases," said Wayne Pisano, Chairman of the Board of Provention Bio. "Rita's demonstrated track record in leading corporate strategy formulation and the execution of global, commercial programs makes her a strong addition as we look to expand the experience of our Board to support this new, exciting chapter in the Company's evolution. We look forward to Rita's governance, advice and counsel as we advance the commercial launch of TZIELD™ (teplizumab-mzwv) in the U.S. and move towards the establishment of a global franchise."

"The FDA approval and U.S. commercial launch of TZIELD™ is a paradigm-shifting moment for people who may develop type 1 diabetes and I am truly excited to be a part of this journey," said Dr. Jain. "It is an honor to join Provention's Board and partner with the leadership team in support of the Company's mission to intercept and prevent life-threatening and debilitating autoimmune diseases."

Dr. Jain, a board-certified rheumatologist, currently serves as a member of the supervisory board of AM Pharma and previously served on the Board of Directors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. until its acquisition by Amgen. She previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of ChemoCentryx, Inc., Chief Medical Officer of Immunovant, Inc. and prior to that, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Before joining Akebia, Dr. Jain served as Vice President of Men's and Women's Health and Metabolic Development at AbbVie, Inc., where she was responsible for leading the design and execution of multiple late-stage programs, including for Orilissa® and Oriahnn®, and in various leadership roles at Abbott Laboratories, including Divisional Vice President. She has also led programs across a diverse set of therapeutic areas, including inflammation, pain, immunology, and nephrology. Prior to her time at Abbott, she held management positions in the Arthritis, Inflammation and Pain Group at G.D. Searle, which was acquired by Pharmacia and, later, Pfizer. Earlier in her career, Dr. Jain served as a faculty member at North Shore University Hospital in New York. Dr. Jain received her M.D. from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine and her B.S. in Biology from Long Island University/C.W. Post.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development and commercialization of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The Company's pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including T1D, celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.proventionbio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

