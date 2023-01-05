Medallia and Eagle Hill Consulting Partner to Provide Customers With Leading Edge Employee Experience Services

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations increase their focus on strengthening the employee experience, Medallia and Eagle Hill Consulting have partnered to provide customers with leading edge employee and customer experiences services. The partnership couples Eagle Hill's human-centered design services with Medallia's pioneering employee and customer experience technology solutions.

Eagle Hill customers now have a one-stop shop for the most innovative, end-to-end employee experience services.

Ensuring employees have the highest quality work experience not only keeps top performers on the job, it ultimately drives a top quality customer experience and strengthens organizational performance. Yet, recent Eagle Hill research indicates that employers are falling far short when it comes to delivering an exceptional employee experience.

"Our new partnership with Medallia is important because our customers now have a one-stop shop for the most innovative, end-to-end employee experience services," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "This partnership marries the best of Eagle Hill and Medallia – the highest quality employee experience strategies that are informed by Medallia's propriety AI technology. For example, using the Medallia technology, our experts now can better identify the root causes of employee experience issues and quickly develop and implement solutions that can strengthen both the employee and customer experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with Eagle Hill Consulting given the organization's extensive experience in both the commercial sector and among public agencies," said Rory Cameron, chief marketing and corporate development officer with Medallia. "We look forward to working together to continue improving the employee experience."

Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that drive action and results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, strengthen the employee experience, drive revenue-impacting business decisions, and provide clear and potent returns on investment.

Eagle Hill has earned its reputation as a voice of authority on employee sentiment through nearly a decade of proprietary research, canvassing the employee voice on a range of topics. By tapping into the research insights, clients rely on Eagle Hill Consulting to help surface and smartly address key issues like retention, hiring, performance and change. This research has been sourced by global top-tier media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Bloomberg. Additionally, Eagle Hill is considered a leading innovator when it comes to employee well-being and was named an ALM Pacesetter for Employee Well-Being. Eagle Hill also has been recognized at a top consulting firm and employer by Vault, Forbes, The Washington Post and The Washington Business Journal among others.

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company's award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

