The Human Bean Releases New Year Mocktail Magic

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- January is the month of "new" at The Human Bean. With two fresh flavors topping menu boards across the U.S. coffee lovers can warm up to these Mocktail Magic alternatives while taking on all their new year adventures through February 21, 2023.

Bourbon Caramel Cold Foam

Cold Brew Coffee meets its sweet, creamy match with this newest Cold Foam flavor. Always hand-made to order, this delicious topper is sure to cut through the fog on a cold winter's day.

Honey Buttered Rum Oat Milk Latte

Toast the new year with rich espresso, buttered rum and honey swirled together and topped with a pillow of steamed oat milk. A coffee-themed cup of warmth with a dairy-free twist.

Mocktail Magic drinks are crafted with new year's resolutions in mind, offering healthy alternatives that can be enjoyed any time of day. Guests at The Human Bean drive thrus are encouraged to ask their baristas about additional dairy-free, decaf, and sugar free options, too.

"These flavors are all about keeping the magic of the new year alive for consumers looking for mocktails and healthier alternatives," says The Human Bean Chief Marketing Officer, Janie Page. "Mocktails have been around for a while, but consumer interest has increased significantly over the past few years. Our baristas are excited about sending customers out into the 2023 world with these inventive and scrumptious drinks at their sides."

With drive-thru locations open and in development in 20 states, The Human Bean will be offering these drinks to millions looking for all-day alternates to their favorite winter flavors. Always served with a chocolate-covered bean on top, they're available for a limited time only.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 20 states.

