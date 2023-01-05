Bosch Tools Names Robert Hesse as New President and CEO of North America

After Starting His Career with Bosch 27 Years Ago, Hesse Will Lead the Power Tools Division with Innovation and User Experience Top of Mind

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert Bosch Tool Corporation named Robert Hesse as President and CEO of North America, effective November 1. In this position, Hesse will be responsible for the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation portfolio of businesses in North America which includes Bosch Power Tools and Accessories, Measuring Tools, Dremel Rotary Tools, and RotoZip Brands. Hesse will serve in this role after more than 25 years with Bosch, where he has held positions leading Bosch Communications Systems and, most recently, as the Senior Vice President of Sales at Bosch Accessories Group, a division of the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation.

Robert Hesse, Bosch Tools' New President and CEO of North America. (PRNewswire)

"In my first days with Bosch as a member of the International Trainee Program, I was thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic company. Today, I'm honored to support Bosch in a new capacity, working to boost our efforts in the North American market and creating tools to meet the needs of workers as they tackle difficult work on the jobsite," said Hesse. "By engaging the passion of my team and leveraging the strong reputation Bosch has within the power tools category, we will continue to focus our efforts on product innovation, by letting the needs and insights from workers lead the way."

Hesse looks forward to leading the Bosch Power Tools team as the company continues to push the broader tools industry towards a more innovative future. Strategically, Hesse plans to drive Bosch's growth by bringing products to market that are easy-to-use and engineered to tackle tough applications on the jobsite. Additionally, Hesse plans to share his perspectives on the industry on his personal LinkedIn channel, @RobertHesse, to further engage in timely conversations within the power tool sector.

A graduate of FH Münster with a degree in International Marketing & Foreign Trade, Hesse has spent his professional life across the globe. After joining Bosch in Hildesheim, Germany, Hesse worked alongside the Bosch UK team in London and most recently, held a position with Bosch Accessories Group in Solothurn, Switzerland.

The power tools division of Bosch continues to bring innovation to the market, impacting the tool industry and workers on the job. The brand's newest launches in 2022 expanded their 18V platform, which included additions to the PROFACTOR high-powered cordless lineup. Additionally, the brand launched its first-ever fully integrated marketing campaign, 'What Hard Workers Deserve.' Dremel has also led with innovation recently launching the 8260, the company's first smart rotary tool, and kickstarting a new brand campaign targeting younger generations of DIYers, eager to learn new hands-on skills. Robert's leadership will further extend these initiatives into 2023 and beyond.

For more information, visit boschtools.com and dremel.com.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Bosch Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Throughout North America, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture, and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools and accessories. For more information visit www.boschtools.com.

Bosch in North America

In the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Bosch Group manufactures and markets automotive original equipment and aftermarket products, industrial drives and control technology, power tools, security and communication systems, packaging technology, thermotechnology, household appliances, healthcare telemedicine and software solutions. For more information, please visit www.boschusa.com, www.bosch.com.mx and www.bosch.ca.www.boschusa.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 35,400 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2018. In 2018 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.5 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). The company generated sales of 78.5 billion euros ($92.7 billion) in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 460 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At nearly 130 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 68,700 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.1811

(PRNewsfoto/Bosch Power Tools) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BOSCH TOOLS