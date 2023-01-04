TCL Unveils New Products with Groundbreaking Innovations Across its Full Ecosystem at CES 2023

Leading Electronics Brand Inspires Greatness and Affirms Leadership by Enhancing its Television, Mobile and Appliance Categories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced new products and innovations spanning all categories under its North American lineup at the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Showcasing new TV and sound bar lines featuring technology that delivers more immersive and impactful experiences in its home theater division, as well as new mobile and home comfort offerings, TCL is broadening its award-winning portfolio. Significant upgrades in QLED and gaming for TVs, TCL 40 Series smartphones and NXTPAPER devices, advanced sound bar solutions, and refrigeration options are among the many introductions by the popular brand.

"2022 was another successful year for TCL and we are excited to launch even more innovation in the coming months as we look to maintain our hold as the number two selling brand of televisions in the U.S. Our strength in the home theater space and scale as one of the world's largest TV manufacturers has allowed TCL's other categories like audio, mobile and home appliances to thrive," said Mark Zhang, President, TCL North America. "Additionally, our vertical integration and world-first innovations are large drivers to help TCL deliver higher quality, more technology, and the best value for our users as we seek to become America's preferred consumer electronics brand."

TCL Television

In 2023, TCL TVs will gain their greatest enhancements to date as the brand creates two new families for its award-winning lineup – Q-Series and S-Series. After introducing the world's first big-screen Quantum Dot TV, and the world's first mini-LED TV, TCL is arming its new portfolio with a broader range of QLED models, major upgrades for superior gaming and cinematic experiences, and its largest mini-LED television ever in the 98" top-of-the-line QM8 model.

Focused on bringing the best and biggest screen TVs to more customers, TCL's Q-Series of QLED TVs will provide more color with Quantum Dot technology and ultra-wide color gamut as well as varying levels of new HighBright displays that increase color volume and brightness for even better picture quality. The new Q-Series sets will also boast more dimming zones with Full Array PRO Local Dimming, IMAX Enhanced Certification for the first time, TCL's own AIPQ Engine™ technology and increased panel refresh rates for fast action. TCL's QM8 will be the flagship of the Q-Series with mini-LED Ultra backlight technology, a HighBright Ultra display, and up to 2,300+ dimming zones, complete with a built-in subwoofer for enhanced audio capabilities.

Elevating the video game experience, TCL's newest televisions will build on features like Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with a full suite of key game technologies. To keep up with intense gameplay, TCL's Q6 introduces the new Game Accelerator 120 for up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), while Q7 and QM8 unleash the new Game Accelerator 240 for up to 240Hz VRR – an unrivaled gaming experience coupled with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Certification.

TCL also announced plans to introduce QD-OLED into its TV lineup and make its televisions custom-install compatible for the first time.

TCL Mobile

TCL , a pioneer in display technology and affordable, smart connected experiences, announces a suite of new products at CES 2023. TCL democratizes technologies to offer premium-quality features at accessible prices – to empower users to connect, explore and share. This year's line-up includes a slew of smart products, including the TCL 40 Series smartphone range, two new NXTPAPER devices, a compact tablet, and a range of next-generation smart wearable glasses.

The TCL 40 Series includes the TCL 40 R 5G, TCL 40 SE, and TCL 408. Each device features enhanced NXTVISION screen technology, long-lasting battery, and AI-powered camera for users to enjoy limitless entertainment all day and night. TCL is also expanding its innovative NXTPAPER display technology to new categories with the TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro tablet and TCL's first ever 2-in-1 detachable laptop, TCL BOOK X12 Go. The TCL TAB 8 LE is the perfect ultra-compact tablet for staying connected at home and on the go. With a portable and featherweight design, this small wonder fits easily in a large pocket or small bag.

TCL RayNeo X2, augmented reality glasses, implements the industry's first, binocular full-color holographic optical waveguide Micro-LED displays. Designed to be as wearable as conventional eyeglasses, they provide heads-up display when using various functions like smart navigation, auto-translation, photography, and music-playing. TCL NXTWEAR S wearable display glasses makes its debut to the U.S. market. Featuring an equivalent 130-inch, high-definition screen at four meters away, new-generation dual 1080p Micro OLED displays, and a unique acoustic phase cancellation mode, TCL NXTWEAR S offers you cinematic audiovisual experience at anywhere, anytime. TCL NXTWEAR V virtual reality concept is light and balanced for a relaxed and secure feel during extended wear. The display, developed by TCL CSOT, reproduces realistic color, enables a 108-degrees field of view, with an amazing 1512ppi pixel density – improving both picture quality and overall comfort in the virtual environment.

TCL Audio

TCL will launch new premium sound bars that are also grouped into Q-Series and S-Series to complement the 2023 TV lineup – three new S-Series and two new Q-Series models. The S-Series products, 2.1, 3.1 and 5.1 channel sound bars, will sport a sleek design and provide solutions for a "Home Theater, Made Simple." No matter what the room configuration, all new models will have advanced features like DTS Virtual:X for an enhanced sound field, Dolby Audio, wireless subwoofer, the ability to add rear speakers, and will be Roku TV Ready for simple setup.

For a more premium "Home Theater, Made Better" experience, two new Q-Series sound bars will offer 3.1 and 5.1 channel audio solutions with features that deliver enhanced audio quality. Equipped with wireless subwoofers, separate tweeters, over 420 watts, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio, auto room calibration, and the ability to add rear speakers, both models will boast a new elegant look.

TCL Home Appliances

As a global leader in the appliance category, TCL's home appliance offering in North America includes a wide range of products including smart air conditioning, dehumidifiers and more.

In 2023 TCL will launch its premium Q-Series Window air conditioner which will appeal to premium consumers seeking easier installation, premium styling, quiet operation, as well as smart functions including App and Voice Control.

Committed to diversifying its product portfolio in the US this year, TCL will also launch small size refrigerators as well as wine and beverage coolers. From home comfort to refrigeration TCL will continue to expand its appliance offerings to keep up with the demand for its high quality and innovative products.

To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit booth #16915 in Central Hall at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show January 5-8 in the Las Vegas Convention Center or visit go.tcl.com/ces .

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

