SVB Hires Kim Olson as Chief Risk Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB, the financial partner of the innovation economy and parent of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced the appointment of Kim Olson as Chief Risk Officer (CRO). In this role, Olson will lead the Risk function and team, developing and maintaining SVB's risk management framework and a culture of risk management across the company.

Silicon Valley Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Silicon Valley Bank) (PRNewswire)

"Kim's deep and multi-faceted financial services experience as a senior risk leader and former regulator and bank supervisor positions her perfectly to actively manage SVB's financial and non-financial risks and to build and scale the firm's risk management capabilities through our next phase of growth," said Greg Becker, president and CEO of SVB.

With $213 billion in assets and more than 8,200 employees globally (as of Q3 2022), SVB's mission is to increase its clients' probability of success. SVB provides innovators, enterprises and investors with the services they need to succeed via four complementary businesses: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities. In 2023, SVB celebrates the 40th anniversary of its founding and four decades serving investors and the innovation economy. The company is located in nine countries and is widely recognized as a champion of the innovation sector, a leader in corporate social responsibility and a great place to work.

Olson has thirty years of financial services experience. She joins SVB from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), where she served as the Chief Risk Officer for SMBC in the Americas, and an Executive Officer of SMBC and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Prior to SMBC, Olson held senior risk management roles at other leading global financial institutions. She also has rating agency experience, as well as experience in professional services advising large- and medium-sized financial institutions on evolving regulations, risk management and stress testing following the 2008 financial crisis. Olson began her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where over a period of 10 years she held a variety of senior policy, regulatory and examination roles in banking supervision.

"SVB has an impressive track record of sound growth and remaining true to its strategy of serving the innovation economy. I am excited to lead SVB's outstanding risk management team and continue to build SVB's risk management framework and capabilities in this important next chapter of the firm's trajectory," said Olson.

Olson is based in SVB's New York office. She holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Santa Clara University and a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University.

About SVB

SVB is the financial partner of the innovation economy, helping individuals, investors and the world's most innovative companies achieve their ambitious goals. SVB's businesses - Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities - together offer the services that dynamic and fast-growing clients require as they grow, including commercial banking, venture investing, wealth planning and investment banking. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com/global. [SIVB-C]

SVB Financial Group (SVB) (Nasdaq: SIVB) is the holding company for all business units and groups. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

