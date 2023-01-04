Skyline Exhibits Acquires its Authorized Dealer, Skyline New York

Strategic investment centers on providing a seamless client experience and additional expert resources

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Exhibits, a trade show exhibit company, today announced the acquisition of its authorized dealer, Skyline New York. The company serves clients in Long Island and upstate New York from its office in Hauppauge, New York.

Bob Watson, the owner of Skyline New York, has been in the trade show and events industry for over 30 years with a background in custom exhibits. Watson has worked closely with Skyline Exhibits since 2006 and will continue supporting his client base.

"We look forward to collaborating more closely as we officially join the Skyline Exhibits team," said Watson. "As an authorized dealer, I have worked with Skyline for nearly twenty years. We are thrilled to be a part of the Skyline team and view this as a springboard for us to reach new heights for our clients, as it offers additional support and expertise with seamless services regardless of their location or venue."

Skyline New York is an established provider of high-impact, custom modular exhibit solutions and has worked with companies including Bankers Health Group, T.D. Ameritrade, Kyriba, Fannie Mae and ICM Controls.

"We are excited to welcome Skyline New York to the team," said Anthony Floreano, Skyline CEO. "We have already accomplished so much together, and I am excited to realize the impact this formal union has both for our clients and Skyline."

"Our clients are ramping up for a busy 2023. This acquisition will help us to grow and provide an even better experience for our clients in the Long Island and upstate New York area. We are committed to developing top-notch talent and resources to help our clients," adds Floreano.

Skyline Exhibits received investment from Gemspring Capital in 2020 and has continued to grow over the past two years, investing in production assets and completing dealer acquisitions. 2022 was a transformative year in which the company refreshed its visual brand and launched BrandSync, a live events agency.

About Skyline Exhibits

Working with brands of all sizes, Skyline Exhibits is a trade show exhibit builder that creates award-winning tradeshow experiences through modular structures, high-impact graphics, custom fabrication, and comprehensive services. With a strong focus on excellence, Skyline makes great design accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit www.skyline.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

