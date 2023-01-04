RightData Selects Richard Park as Chief Revenue Officer

Data and analytics industry veteran joins high-growth data software startup

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RightData, the data software solutions company known for modern data integration, trusted data quality and data observability, has hired a new Chief Revenue Office to its executive team. This hire fulfills RightData's go-to-market implementation strategy and sets a course for revenue growth in the fast-paced data infrastructure and management market, growing at over 10% per year. In addition, RightData's CRO will be pivotal to capitalizing on the Series A investment from Level Equity.

RightData (PRNewswire)

"RightData is well-positioned to grow and continue its path serving enterprise data organizations worldwide," said Park.

In his role as CRO, Richard Park will lead revenue growth strategy, customer success and manage a team of sales professionals across RightData software product platforms, RDt and Dextrus. Rich is seasoned sales professional with over twenty years of experience in the software and analytics space and previously served in executive leadership roles at ThoughtSpot, Vertafore and Solera.

Rich has led sales transformations throughout his career and strongly emphasizes culture and customer-centricity. Vasu Sattenapalli, CEO of RightData, said, "Rich brings a new dimension to our commitment to customer success on how data integration and quality will impact their day-to-day bottom line. We will depend on his leadership throughout the company during our growth phase in 2023."

As modern data integration evolves, data software and solutions are growing to keep up with the need for speed, agility and connections to multiple sources feeding new targets – on cloud and premise. "I will be looking for a return on investment for our current and new customers when they choose RightData software – it's the first best measure for success," said Rich about how he sees his new role.

Rich also stated, "I joined RightData to work with category-leading products and build a world-class team to drive revenue. RightData is well-positioned to grow and continue its path serving enterprise data organizations worldwide. I'm excited to be a part of this journey." Rich begins the new year in his role and can be reached at Richard@getrightdata.com

About RightData

RightData is a trusted total software company that empowers end-to-end capabilities for current data, analytics, and machine learning needs using modern data lakehouse and data observability frameworks. The combination of Dextrus software for data integration and the RDt for data quality and observability provides a comprehensive DevOps to DataOps approach. With a commitment to no-code software, RightData increases speed to market and provides significant cost savings to its customers. www.getrightdata.com

Media contact:

Natalie Beck

natalie.beck@getrightdata.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RightData