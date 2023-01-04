Retail Energy Provider Marathon Energy Announces Rebrand, Changes Company Name to Energo!

WOODSIDE, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Energy, a full-service independent retail energy provider based in Woodside, New York, announced today it is changing its company name to Energo and unveiled a new logo. This change is in response to its accelerated growth, and only impacts the company name and logo. There is no change in ownership and in no way impacts or changes customer accounts.

Energo, formerly Marathon Energy, is a full-service independent retail energy provider serving customers throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The company offers a wide variety of energy solutions. From heating oil to propane, natural gas to electricity, diesel, gasoline, renewable energy, and other value-added services, Energo is a one-stop-shop for energy solutions. For more information, visit energo.com. (PRNewswire)

"Energo" reflects our continuous forward movement – embracing innovation while evolving and pivoting on the go.

"For us, "Energo" reflects our continuous forward movement – embracing innovation while evolving and pivoting on the go", stated Jerry Drenis, President and CEO of Energo. "Since our beginning, nearly three decades ago, our entrepreneurial spirit and unparalleled customer service has driven us to innovate and expand. Therefore, as we prepare for the future, we want to embrace our evolution, transformation and growth with a refreshed look and feel", Drenis added.

"The transition to Energo is an initial step in a new and exciting chapter of our company" stated Drenis. "We're thrilled to introduce the uniqueness that Energo brings to the market – providing full-service energy solutions to customers on the go".

The company's journey started in 1995 with a vision to provide heating oil and mechanical services to customers in the New York City Metro Area – a company based on reliability, integrity, and service. Today, the company's geographic reach has stretched beyond N.Y.C., serving customers throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Their service offerings have expanded providing a full suite of energy products including heating oil, diesel, gasoline, natural gas, electricity, propane, renewable energy, and other value-added services. Their team has also grown and consists of highly talented and experienced energy experts and professionals – some of the best in the business.

Today's announcement marks another milestone in the evolution of the company. In 2018, the company extended their reach into Upstate New York, Eastern Pennsylvania, and New Jersey through a transaction with BlueRock Energy, as well as the purchase of Ambassador Fuel in the Bronx. In 2020, the company expanded into Western New York and Western Pennsylvania with the acquisition of certain assets and the customer book of National Fuel Resources, Inc.

