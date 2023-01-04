Moen® Smart Sprinkler Controller Makes Outdoor Watering Routines Effortless, All From The Palm of Your Hand

DISCOVER A SMARTER WAY TO WATER WITH AUTOMATED WATERING ROUTINES

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every lawn is unique. Its soil, the amount of sun and water it receives, the property grade and the region all have an impact on how much and how often it requires watering. Expanding its revolutionary Smart Water Network – an integrated system of products working to monitor and enhance users' experiences with water in the home while facilitating water conservation – Moen is excited to bring its smart home technology to the area of the home where water is most used* with a Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Wireless Soil Sensors, together a 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree.

This simple, intelligent and affordable way to control a home's irrigation system is accessible from a smartphone app. With the Smart Sprinkler Controller's intelligent features, users can create custom watering schedules and control each zone independently so they can easily manage how much water each zone receives. They also can make seasonal adjustments, enable the weather-skip feature that automatically disables watering based on local weather data, and monitor both water usage and estimated savings.

Moen's Smart Wireless Soil Sensors monitor precise data on zone moisture levels and are the only smart wireless soil sensors that work with the Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller. Unlike other soil sensors which require buried cables throughout the lawn, these sensors are simply inserted flush into the ground and then measure the soil moisture and temperature levels at 1-, 3- and 5-inch depths to determine if it is above or below the set thresholds. Measurements are communicated to the Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller to automatically adjust watering schedules when needed – and only in the zones required, reducing water waste and ensuring a happy, healthy lawn.

"Outdoor water use accounts for a tremendous amount of water each day, mainly for landscape irrigation," said Joy Trillet, associate product manager, Moen Smart Water Network. "The Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Wireless Soil Sensors are an important expansion of Moen's Smart Water Network, providing users with peace of mind in knowing their outdoor irrigation system is being monitored 24/7. In fact, the Smart Sprinkler Controller can reduce an average home's irrigation water use by up to 30 percent, saving the home up to 15,000 gallons of water annually compared to a clock-based controller – a major impact on money and water savings.**"

Both products are easy to install: the Smart Sprinkler Controller is installed in less than 30 minutes and retrofits to the existing irrigation system. The Smart Wireless Soil Sensors can be installed in under 5 minutes thanks to their sleek, wireless design and patented technology which allows them to be inserted flush into the lawn, removing the risk of damage from using lawn mowers or other yard mishaps.

The Smart Sprinkler Controller is the only controller compatible with Moen's Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff – a device within the Smart Water Network that connects to the home's main water line to monitor its entire water supply system for leaks and vulnerabilities. By using the Controller, the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff will now recognize users' home sprinkler as another Moen device and will not shut off the home's water due to outdoor irrigation running.

With this enhancement to the Smart Water Network, homeowners now have complete control over the water inside and outside their homes when they have both the Smart Sprinkler Controller and the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff.

