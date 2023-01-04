Micross Acquires KCB Solutions, Adding RF and Microwave Switches, Attenuators, Amplifiers, Multi-chip and Functional Modules to Product Portfolio

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components ("Micross"), a leading provider of high-reliability microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, industrial and other applications, today announced the acquisition of KCB Solutions ("KCB" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of RF and microwave products. The acquisition further expands the proprietary Hi-Rel component products portfolio of Micross.

KCB, a privately held company and portfolio investment of Artemis Capital Partners (Artemis), located in Shirley, Massachusetts, has established itself as a best-in-class supplier of highly-engineered, leaded and leadless, GaN/GaAs RF and microwave switches, attenuators, amplifiers, multi-chip and functional modules in both standard and custom form. KCB focuses on manufacturing products that are used for a multitude of applications in the space, aerospace and strategic defense end markets, and the Company's design team has extensive experience serving the requirements of prime customers and system-level contractors. Products are designed to meet MIL-PRF standards and KCB's U.S. based operating facility maintains AS9100 quality certification.

"We are excited to join the Micross team and expanding the range of product offerings enabled by our combined capabilities. Their One Source-One Solution, end to end product and services model makes Micross a valued partner to us and our customers who expect high quality RF and microwave solutions. This is a winning combination of product innovation and the highest level of supply chain services for our Hi-Rel customers." said Ralph Nilsson, President & CEO of KCB Solutions. Managing Partner of Artemis and KCB Board Member, Peter A. Hunter added, "we are very proud to have partnered with Ralph and the KCB team to grow the business over the past several years. As part of Micross, KCB is well positioned for continued growth."

Vincent Buffa, Chairman & CEO of Micross, stated, "The acquisition of KCB Solutions will greatly expand Micross' proprietary portfolio of high-reliability RF and microwave products, which will enhance overall product performance and reduce supply chain risk for the benefit of our customers. In addition, Micross will leverage the capabilities of its design, packaging, and test services to provide our RF and microwave customers with greater value from our 'one source-one solution' business model that will provide them with the most advanced microelectronic solutions available."

About Micross Components, Inc.

Micross is a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability markets. Micross provides a wide range of product and service solutions to customers, including Die & Wafer services, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing and other high-reliability products and services. In business for more than 40 years, Micross' extensive high-reliability capabilities serve the Aerospace & Defense, Space, Medical and Industrial markets, among others. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, engineering, test and logistics expertise needed to support applications throughout their entire program life cycles.

About KCB Solutions

Founded in 2003, KCB Solutions has grown into a leading manufacturer of RF and Microwave surface mount microcircuits and hybrids, focused on Space, Aerospace, and Defense applications. Based on our commitment to product quality and an exceptionally high level of customer service, we have become a partner and sole source supplier to some of the largest OEMs in the world. Our modern manufacturing facility reflects our philosophy of cost-efficient vertical integration with state-of-the-art automated assembly and electrical testing. Our investment in technology allows us to control the manufacturing process to achieve our customers' requirements. Through the implementation of continuous improvement and lean manufacturing practices, AS9100 quality standards have been put in place to specifically address the requirements of our target markets.

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, more connected, productive, and equitable world.

