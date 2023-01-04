Angel Tree
InventHelp Inventor Develops Zesty and Tangy Bean Dip Recipe (POO-289)

Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a flavorful dip that wouldn't overtake the taste buds when eating chips or vegetables," said an inventor, from Vancouver, Wash., "so I invented ESTHER'S BEAN DIP DELIGHT!. My tangy and spicy recipe would be easy to serve and enjoy with various snacks and meals."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides a delicious new bean dip to serve with tortilla chips, pretzels or vegetables. In doing so, it offers a zesty and tangy alternative to conventional dips. As a result, it enhances flavor and taste and it could make a snack or meal more enjoyable. The invention features a versatile and satisfying recipe that is easy to serve so it is ideal for households, restaurants, parties, get-togethers, etc. Additionally, it is available in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-POO-289, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

